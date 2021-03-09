Traffic stop leads to criminal charges

Article content

A driver from Napanee has been charged by Ontario Provincial Police after an officer spotted some odd driving early Tuesday morning.

The OPP said in a news release that at about 4 a.m., an officer spotted a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. The officer pulled over the vehicle on Centre Street.

Speaking with the driver, the officer suspected he was impaired. He was arrested and taken into custody for further testing.

The OPP has charged Jordan William Anthony Morrow, 20, of Greater Napanee with impaired driving and driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit as a result of the testing.

Morrow was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Napanee at a later date.