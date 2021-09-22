Article content

Police and CN Rail crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Amherstview.

A Twitter post sent out by Ontario Provincial Police states that the derailment occurred between Golf Course Road and Amherst Drive, blocking Coronation Boulevard.

“CN Rail advises the train has derailed on the north and south side of the tracks,” the OPP said.

CN Rail said in an email to the Whig-Standard that preliminary reports state that one rail car had derailed.

“There are no injuries, fire or leaks and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN said. “The cause of the incident is under investigation.

“CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience resulting from the incident.”

The OPP asked residents to avoid the area.

Via Rail has posted on its website that the derailment has delayed its trains for up to an hour between Montreal and Toronto and between Ottawa and Toronto.