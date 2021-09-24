Regional first responders were the first in Ontario to complete Wounded Warriors Canada’s Trauma Resiliency Training earlier this week.

“A completely different way of understanding trauma, and information that will help first responders protect themselves from traumatization,” Rideau Lakes firefighter Ryan Holland wrote in a post on Twitter, adding that it was the most valuable training program he had ever been a part of.

Training aims to limit traumatization to first responders

The three-day train-the-trainer program was developed for Wounded Warriors by University of Victoria Dr. Tim Black, a psychologist, and Alex Sterling, a clinical counsellor. It was presented to members of Kingston Police, Belleville Police, Frontenac Paramedics, Gananoque Fire, Rideau Lakes Fire and Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub between Monday and Wednesday.

A news release from Wounded Warriors explained that the curriculum was designed to speak to the lived experiences of professionals who are exposed to trauma in a way that they recognize how the work they do impacts them.

“Participants learn that traumatization is not an inevitable consequence of exposure to trauma but rather an ongoing risk of the job that, when managed, reduces the likelihood one will be injured,” the release said.

Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely said she felt fortunate that her officers will soon be able to deliver the training. Const. Trevor Bethune is Kingston Police’s ambassador with Wounded Warriors and was one of two local officers who took part in the training this week. He hopes to start training his fellow officers later this year.