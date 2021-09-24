Training aims to limit traumatization to first responders
Article content
Regional first responders were the first in Ontario to complete Wounded Warriors Canada’s Trauma Resiliency Training earlier this week.
Advertisement
Article content
“A completely different way of understanding trauma, and information that will help first responders protect themselves from traumatization,” Rideau Lakes firefighter Ryan Holland wrote in a post on Twitter, adding that it was the most valuable training program he had ever been a part of.
Training aims to limit traumatization to first responders Back to video
The three-day train-the-trainer program was developed for Wounded Warriors by University of Victoria Dr. Tim Black, a psychologist, and Alex Sterling, a clinical counsellor. It was presented to members of Kingston Police, Belleville Police, Frontenac Paramedics, Gananoque Fire, Rideau Lakes Fire and Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub between Monday and Wednesday.
A news release from Wounded Warriors explained that the curriculum was designed to speak to the lived experiences of professionals who are exposed to trauma in a way that they recognize how the work they do impacts them.
“Participants learn that traumatization is not an inevitable consequence of exposure to trauma but rather an ongoing risk of the job that, when managed, reduces the likelihood one will be injured,” the release said.
Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely said she felt fortunate that her officers will soon be able to deliver the training. Const. Trevor Bethune is Kingston Police’s ambassador with Wounded Warriors and was one of two local officers who took part in the training this week. He hopes to start training his fellow officers later this year.
Advertisement
Article content
He said the training he will soon provide is going to be a 90-minute session that will teach officers what to expect when experiencing trauma. It teaches awareness and practical skills to help cope with trauma, Bethune said.
“The main takeaway is for officers to increase knowledge about trauma so that they can not only be mindful of what could put them at risk, but also to be able to take care of each other,” Bethune said.
“If we know what to expect, if we know what trauma looks like, then we can properly defend against it, and we can make sense of some of the body sensations, the thoughts and the emotions that could potentially put us at risk.”
Bethune explained that once an officer knows what they are feeling or thinking is normal, it can take some of the power away from it.
“It takes some of the fear or the uncertainty when they know, ‘Hey, I’m supposed to be thinking this, I’m supposed to be feeling this, and the trainers told me to expect this. More importantly, in the next 30 days, over the next three months, I know how to monitor myself,’” Bethune said.
He noted that because two members of the Kingston Integrated Care Hub were also able to participate, they would be able to conduct more integrated-type training as community partners.
Black explained that all kinds of trauma-exposed professionals know physical and psychological injuries are risks of the job.
“As such, (Trauma Resiliency Training) is designed to provide individuals in trauma-exposed organizations with knowledge, skills and tools to help mitigate the risk of on-the-job exposure to traumatic events leading to traumatization,” Black said. “Simply put, exposure to trauma in these professions is inevitable but traumatization doesn’t have to be.”
scrosier@postmedia.com
twitter.com/StephattheWhig