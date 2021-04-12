





Trespassing activist acquitted on mink farm break-in charge

Article content An animal rights activist from Montreal who in the summer of 2017 climbed a South Frontenac mink farmer’s fence in the middle of the night, sneaked into his barns to videotape the animals in their cages and posted his film online, hoping to mobilize public sentiment against the livelihood of third-generation mink farmer Walt Freeman, has been acquitted of breaking and entering with intent to commit mischief. Malcolm Klimowicz stood trial on the charge in Kingston via Zoom in late November and early December last year in front of Superior Court Justice Julianne Parfett, who reserved her decision. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Trespassing activist acquitted on mink farm break-in charge Back to video She released her judgment to the parties late last week, however, and her finding was that the Crown had failed to prove the only element at issue in the trial, whether Klimowicz, in doing what he did, either committed mischief or intended to commit mischief, which the Criminal Code defines in this context as an obstruction, interruption or interference with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property. Klimowicz has never denied entering the property without permission, and his lawyer, Gary Grill, conceded in his closing arguments at trial that his client’s actions constituted breaking and entering.

Article content A conviction requires the prosecution to prove each element of a charge, however, and the judge observed in her reasons for her decision that “the real issue” in the case was whether the Crown had proved the mischief element beyond a reasonable doubt. Assistant Crown attorney Holly Chiavettti argued at trial that Klimowicz’s actions constituted mischief because Freeman, when he learned of the intrusion about six months later after Klimowicz posted the footage on YouTube, felt there had been an invasion of his privacy, as well as impairment of his security. Klimowicz posted the mink farmer’s personal information without his permission, and Freeman testified that afterward he received disturbing emails and felt compelled to install video-surveillance cameras and hire seasonal guards. The judge notes in her decision that there is a cost associated with those measures but also observes that Freeman agreed under questioning by Klimowicz’s defence lawyer, Gary Grill, that “the communications were not threatening, just unpleasant.” Chiavetti also suggested at trial that Klimowicz’s unauthorized intrusion represented a breach of biosecurity, in that he could have introduced disease organisms into the barns. Justice Parfett found, however, that “the evidence at this trial was that no harm befell the mink as a result of Mr. Klimowicz entering the barns.” She also accepted his testimony that “he took measures to ensure there would be no breach of biosecurity,” and adds in her written decision, “and there was none.”

Article content Consequently, her judgment continues: “In my view, a harm that might have occurred but did not, cannot constitute mischief.” The judge also states in her reasons that she agrees with the view of Klimowicz’s defence lawyer, that Freeman’s belated feelings of having his privacy violated “do not constitute an interference with the lawful use of his property.” Her reasons cite case law to the effect that: “wholly abstract notions or feelings of privacy and security and interference with theoretical rights to control access to property, even a dwelling house, cannot be transformed into criminal conduct.” As for the personal information about Freeman that Klimowicz published on the internet, the judge concluded it didn’t constitute mischief because the information was already publicly available. She doesn’t address the issue of context. She does, however, address defence lawyer Grills’ suggestion that his client’s intent in entering Freeman’s farm was to publicize the conditions in which mink are farmed. She writes in her decision: “In my view, defence counsel is mixing up motive with intent. Mr. Klimowicz’ motive in entering on the property was clearly to publicize the conditions he found there. However, that was not his intent. His intent, as he clearly stated in his testimony, was to film the conditions in which the mink were kept.” “The key issue in this case is whether the videotaping of the mink constitutes mischief.”

Article content The judge’s decision also observes that a lot of the defence evidence presented to her during the trial concerned whether Freeman was complying with the Code of Practice in relation to mink farming and the requirements of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the defence contention at trial being that mischief requires an obstruction, interruption or interference with the “lawful” use of property. Justice Parfett notes in her decision that Klimowicz addressed a formal complaint about Freeman’s mink farm to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in January 2018, but as far as he’s aware, no action was ever taken. Klimowicz also testified that he’d seen animals with wounds and serious health conditions at other farms but nothing of that nature at the Freeman farm. Justice Parfett found: “There was insufficient evidence at this trial to conclude that Mr. Freeman had knowingly breached any requirement of the Code of Practice.” But, “Even if he had, there is no evidence that such a breach would render his use of his property unlawful.” She adds: “In any event, as was noted by the Crown, where other sanctions for unlawful use are available, such as a complaint to the OSPCA, breaking and entering is not a reasonable alternative. Moreover, I agree with Crown counsel (Chiavetti), that Mr. Klimowicz could not have known when he entered the property that its use was unlawful, assuming it was. He may have suspected that was the situation, but that expectation is not enough to justify the unlawful entry.” Her decision continues, “It is not Mr. Freeman who is on trial, and the treatment of mink on his farm is not relevant to this trial.” Ultimately, however, the judge found, “in the circumstances of this case, the videotaping of the mink barns does not constitute mischief. There was no interference with the conduct of any activity in the barn. There is no evidence that the mink were disturbed by what occurred. There is no evidence that the mink suffered any harm. Indeed, the evidence indicates that Mr. Freeman was completely unaware that anyone had entered on his property until he saw the video through the media.” syanagisawa@postmedia.com

