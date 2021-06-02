Two local OPP officers cleared by Special Investigations Unit

Article content

Two Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing as they did their best to save a young woman’s life last winter.

“On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that either subject official committed a criminal offence in connection with the (woman’s) injuries,” Joseph Martino, director of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, said in analysis and decision on the investigation.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 20, a woman called 911 to ask that they close a portion of Highway 401 so that she may jump from an overpass without injuring anyone else. OPP officers operating a RIDE program nearby rushed to the overpass. When the woman saw the officers, she ran. The officers tried to stop her, but she jumped.

The woman survived but was left with life-altering injuries.

Martino said he believed that both officers approached the situation with the woman’s health and safety in mind. All they knew was the woman was at or near the bridge and that her choice to end her life was imminent. When they arrived, they did everything they could to try to stop her, but she managed to escape their efforts.

“There is nothing to suggest that the officers acted without care or dispatch as they made arrangements to close the highway, comforted the (woman) and summoned paramedics,” Martino said.