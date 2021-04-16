Two men with habit of driving while suspended found behind wheel
Two men with a nasty habit of driving while suspended have been charged by Kingston Police, and the vehicles they were in — one of which didn’t belong to them — were seized.
Police caught both men on April 9 within hours of each other.
The first man was seen driving his partner’s vehicle on Princess Street at about 1 p.m. by two officers on patrol. Both officers, and one other, had already separately charged the man with driving while suspended since last August.
On that Friday, the vehicle’s owner was in the passenger seat. Police said they had already proven she knew her partner was suspended from driving during an incident in February. They had warned her that if she was caught letting him drive again, her vehicle would be seized.
They pulled over the driver, confirmed he was still suspended under the Highway Traffic Act and arrested him. He was later released with his fourth charge of driving while suspended.
Police said that because they knew the man had a habit of driving while suspended, and that the woman continued to let him drive, they had the power to seize her vehicle under Section 217(4) of the Highway Traffic Act. Police said the vehicle would remain in impound until the charges went through the court system.
About three hours later, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the same officers spotted a 38-year-old local man driving his pickup truck on Brock Street in downtown Kingston.
Police said that since October 2020, the man had been charged by various Kingston Police officers six times for driving while suspended. The man was pulled over and handed two more charges.
“Again, observing his apparent disregard for suspension orders, the man’s truck was subsequently seized and impounded until the case is resolved in court,” police said.
“Kingston Police wish to warn repeat and habitual suspended drivers under the Highway Traffic Act, they, too, can have a similar process occur with their own vehicles or those of a friend or family member,” police said. “All costs and charges for the care and storage of a motor vehicle are treated as a lien upon it, which may be enforced in the manner provided by the Repair and Storage Liens Act.
“This can become quite costly, and the onus is on the owner of a vehicle to ensure the person who is being lent the keys is properly licensed to drive.”