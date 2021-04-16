Two men with habit of driving while suspended found behind wheel

Article content

Two men with a nasty habit of driving while suspended have been charged by Kingston Police, and the vehicles they were in — one of which didn’t belong to them — were seized.

Police caught both men on April 9 within hours of each other.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two men with habit of driving while suspended found behind wheel Back to video

The first man was seen driving his partner’s vehicle on Princess Street at about 1 p.m. by two officers on patrol. Both officers, and one other, had already separately charged the man with driving while suspended since last August.

On that Friday, the vehicle’s owner was in the passenger seat. Police said they had already proven she knew her partner was suspended from driving during an incident in February. They had warned her that if she was caught letting him drive again, her vehicle would be seized.

They pulled over the driver, confirmed he was still suspended under the Highway Traffic Act and arrested him. He was later released with his fourth charge of driving while suspended.

Police said that because they knew the man had a habit of driving while suspended, and that the woman continued to let him drive, they had the power to seize her vehicle under Section 217(4) of the Highway Traffic Act. Police said the vehicle would remain in impound until the charges went through the court system.