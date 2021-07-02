Two new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday
Article content
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Friday.
One case, a male between the ages of 18 to 29, was a travel-related transmission.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday Back to video
The source of transmission of the second case, a woman between 60 to 69, is currently under investigation.
With one additional case resolved, there are currently four active cases of COVID-19 in the local public health region.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.