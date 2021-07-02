Two new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Friday.

One case, a male between the ages of 18 to 29, was a travel-related transmission.

The source of transmission of the second case, a woman between 60 to 69, is currently under investigation.

With one additional case resolved, there are currently four active cases of COVID-19 in the local public health region.