Two new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Wednesday.

One case was reported as a female between the ages of 18 and 29 and has been identified as a travel-related case.

The second case was reported as a female in her 80s and is under investigation as to the source of transmission.

Public health also reported one resolved case, bringing the regional case count to eight active cases.

Public health is encouraging residents who have had at least 28 days since their last dose to get vaccinated this week in order to be fully vaccinated by the start of the school year.

Public health has expanded clinic hours, with locations and updated hours available on the KFL&A Public Health website.