Two new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington area on Saturday afternoon by KFL&A Public Health.

Two additional cases have been resolved, and public health has identified has identified one previously reported case as a false positive, bringing the regional total of active cases down to 17.

Both of Saturday’s reported cases — one female between the ages of 18 and 29 and one female in her 40s — are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission.

Among the previously reported cases, no new variants of concern have been identified.