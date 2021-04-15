Two new COVID-19 cases identified within Limestone school board
The Limestone District School Board reported two new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday: one a student at Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake and the other a staff member at Loyalist Collegiate and Vocational Institute.
In both cases, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health determined they posed no risk to students or staff.
All schools are currently on spring break, postponed from March, and will return to classes virtually next week
Both the student and staff member are isolating and following public health directives. There is no dismissal or isolation of cohorts required at this time. Families and staff are asked to monitor for symptoms and seek out testing if symptoms develop.