Two new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

The Whig-Standard
Jun 02, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
COVID-19 Coronavirus Infections Viruses

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region on Wednesday.

With one previous case reported as resolved, there are currently 12 active cases of COVID-19, up slightly from Tuesday’s 11 cases.

Both of Wednesday’s reported cases were males in their 30s, with their source of transmission currently under investigation.

Among previously reported cases, two new cases of variants of concern have been identified

