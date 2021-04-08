Two teens charged after handgun brought into Kingston high school
Two teenagers are facing firearms-related charges after staff at Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School found them in possession of an unloaded handgun early last month.
Kingston Police Sgt. Steve Koopman confirmed that a 17-year-old student brought the gun into the school and gave it to a 15-year-old student. He said the handgun belonged to a family member of the 17-year-old’s and it was taken without consent. Staff at the school found the firearm and reported it to Kingston Police.
Koopman said the gun hadn’t been used to commit an offence against any other person.
“I can tell you that school staff acted in accordance with our Caring and Safe Schools Policies across the entirety of the incident, and we’re grateful for the quick and successful response from Kingston Police,” Jack Seymour, spokesperson for the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board, said in a statement to the Whig-Standard.
The teens, whose identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were jointly charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted firearm knowing they had no authority, and possession of a restricted firearm while unlicensed.
According to Seymour, it was the only incident involving a firearm to have occurred between the beginning of the school year and April 1 that police or the school board were aware of.
Koopman said police have been called to six other incidents at city schools involving different weapons in the same time frame. There have been 82 calls for service indicating a weapon was involved across the city, 19 of which stated a firearm was used. Only 12 of those calls involved a real firearm. Two others involved imitation weapons, and in five cases, police were unable to determine whether the firearm was real or fake.
Karen Smith, a spokesperson for Limestone District School Board, said the board is not aware of any incidents involving firearms at their schools since the start of the school year. If a firearm were to be found, Kingston Police would immediately be called to take the lead on the investigation.
“A student who brings a firearm to school, in addition to potential police action/charges, would face an automatic 20-day suspension pending expulsion,” Smith said. “An expulsion might not be implemented, depending on the results of a board investigation and police investigation.”
Both school boards said they would inform parents of any incidents involving firearms if appropriate.
Seymour said that “as a rule, the privacy of students is protected, but should a situation require it, communication with the parent community would be initiated by either the board office or the relevant police service.”
Smith said it would depend on the situation.
“The board would communicate with families if there was a threat to student or staff safety,” Smith said. “In these situations, we must be mindful of privacy, parameters of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and any potential interference with an ongoing police investigation.”
scrosier@postmedia.com
twitter.com/StephattheWhig