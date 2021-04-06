UNGala2 fundraising campaign supports women, girls in Afghanistan
Article content
KINGSTON — Tickets are now on sale for the Canadians for Women in Afghanistan (C4WAfghan) UNGala2 online event.
C4WAfghan is asking past gala guests and former and possibly new supporters to consider contributing at the same level as the annual cost of a gala ticket ($100), with tax receipt for the full amount.
UNGala2 fundraising campaign supports women, girls in Afghanistan Back to video
Its gala last year was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our guests usually enjoy a lovely evening with a sit-down dinner and program — this time around, the $60 per guest normally spent on those amenities will directly support our school for 400 disadvantaged girls and contribute to the Shafia Fund (a scholarship program set up in 2013 in memory of the slain Shafia women), which has thus far awarded 85 grants to deserving young women,” Marg Stewart, the C4WAfghan treasurer, said in a news release.
“Ticket holders will be eligible for a number of prizes. Of course, C4WAfghan is grateful for donations of any amount, given the many demands made on families during this unprecedented time.”
Canadians for Women in Afghanistan is a non-profit charity with many chapters across the country, including Kingston, committed to supporting girls and women and education in Afghanistan, and the gala is part of its annual fund-raising campaign.
Advertisement
Article content
The UNGala2 campaign will close on May 31, 2021.
The Kingston chapter has raised more than $330,000 to date since 2003 to support a wide range of programs in Afghanistan with a focus on education and literacy.
The first UNGala event was held in August 2020.
To learn more about the organization, go online to cw4wafghan.ca.
To purchase a ticket for the UNGala2, contact Stewart to register and make a payment by phone at 613-634-0984 or email margstewart29@gmail.com.
Payment can be made by cheque, made payable to CW4WAfghan and mailed to M. Stewart, 2970 Unity Rd., Elginburg, ON, K0H 1M0, or by e-transfer at margstewart29@gmail.com (no password required).