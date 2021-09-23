Union seeks added safety measures as post-secondary in-person learning resumes

Leaders from the University Sector, which represents academic workers and support staff, along with Fred Hahn, president of CUPE Ontario, held a news conference on Thursday morning to detail what they see as the danger students and workers are facing in packed classrooms and labs considering the Delta variant, and they called on the province to apply Step 3 measures to post-secondary institutions.

With students already back in classes this fall, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario’s University Sector is repeating its calls for capacity limits and physical distancing requirements on campuses.

“If it is clear to the Ford Conservatives that a mandatory vaccination policy alone is simply not enough to protect us in a movie theatre, why is it not clear to them that the same is true in a lecture hall?” Hahn said in a news release. “They know better, and it’s so unconscionable that the province would remove critical measures like capacity limits and physical distancing requirements for indoor instructional spaces like classrooms and labs.

“We need these measures in place immediately to keep students and the 30,000 CUPE Ontario support and academic workers on campuses safe.”

According to CUPE Ontario, the Ontario government’s decision to remove Step 3 guidelines, such as physical distancing requirements and capacity limits for in-class instruction at universities and colleges, is a recipe for disaster.

“As support staff on campus, we know the Ford Conservatives are not doing enough to ensure a safe return to in-person learning,” Sherri Ferris, president of CUPE 229, a local that represents custodial, trades and food service workers at Queen’s University, said in a news release on Thursday. “This decision to lift in-person capacity limits was sprung on us at the last minute by the Ford Conservatives.

“Basically, the day before school opened, the Ford Conservatives made this regulation and exempted universities.”

Locally, Queen’s University announced on Aug. 7 that it would require all students, staff and faculty returning to campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or have a plan to do so, by Sept. 7.