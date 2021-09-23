Union seeks added safety measures as post-secondary in-person learning resumes
Article content
With students already back in classes this fall, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario’s University Sector is repeating its calls for capacity limits and physical distancing requirements on campuses.
Leaders from the University Sector, which represents academic workers and support staff, along with Fred Hahn, president of CUPE Ontario, held a news conference on Thursday morning to detail what they see as the danger students and workers are facing in packed classrooms and labs considering the Delta variant, and they called on the province to apply Step 3 measures to post-secondary institutions.
Union seeks added safety measures as post-secondary in-person learning resumes Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
“If it is clear to the Ford Conservatives that a mandatory vaccination policy alone is simply not enough to protect us in a movie theatre, why is it not clear to them that the same is true in a lecture hall?” Hahn said in a news release. “They know better, and it’s so unconscionable that the province would remove critical measures like capacity limits and physical distancing requirements for indoor instructional spaces like classrooms and labs.
“We need these measures in place immediately to keep students and the 30,000 CUPE Ontario support and academic workers on campuses safe.”
According to CUPE Ontario, the Ontario government’s decision to remove Step 3 guidelines, such as physical distancing requirements and capacity limits for in-class instruction at universities and colleges, is a recipe for disaster.
“As support staff on campus, we know the Ford Conservatives are not doing enough to ensure a safe return to in-person learning,” Sherri Ferris, president of CUPE 229, a local that represents custodial, trades and food service workers at Queen’s University, said in a news release on Thursday. “This decision to lift in-person capacity limits was sprung on us at the last minute by the Ford Conservatives.
“Basically, the day before school opened, the Ford Conservatives made this regulation and exempted universities.”
Locally, Queen’s University announced on Aug. 7 that it would require all students, staff and faculty returning to campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or have a plan to do so, by Sept. 7.
Advertisement
Article content
“For the entire pandemic, we have been asking the Ford Conservatives to consult with students and university workers. They have not,” Kathleen Webster, vice-chair of CUPE Ontario’s University Sector and chief steward of CUPE 2361, which represents support staff members, said in a news release. “They have ignored us. Had they spoken to us, we would have told them that, given decades of underfunding, many of our universities have not had the funds needed to invest in capital repairs, including the kinds of improvements to ventilation that would be necessary to stop the spread of COVID.
“We would have told them that years of underfunding had led many of our universities to cut staff, contract out cleaning and maintenance services to the lowest bidder, and reduce cleaning standards to the level of ‘unkempt’ neglect, which is not good enough in the best of times but is particularly problematic during a public health crisis like COVID 19.”
The Ontario University Workers Co-ordinating Committee represents more than 30,000 CUPE members working in the university sector, with 39 CUPE locals on 17 university campuses across Ontario.