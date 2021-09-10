United Way sets fundraising goal at just over $3.6 million

Article content

The United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington is looking to raise just over $3.6 million this fall to support community organizations and projects.

The amount, $3,614,800 to be exact, was announced at a virtual kickoff breakfast on Friday morning.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. United Way sets fundraising goal at just over $3.6 million Back to video

It was the third virtual United Way announcement since the COVID-19 pandemic’s social distancing protocols prevented the agency from hosting an in-person event.

In 2020, the United Way set a goal of $2.9 million and exceeded that collecting $3,180,301.

In pre-pandemic 2019, the area United Way set a goal of $3.551 million and raised $3.654 million.

More to come.