United Way sets fundraising goal at just over $3.6 million

Ian MacAlpine
Sep 10, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  < 1 minute read
Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area show off the fundraising goal of the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington at a virtual kickoff breakfast on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Supplied Photo/The Kingston Whig-Standard/Postmedia Network
The United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington is looking to raise just over $3.6 million this fall to support community organizations and projects.

The amount, $3,614,800 to be exact, was announced at a virtual kickoff breakfast on Friday morning.

It was the third virtual United Way announcement since the COVID-19 pandemic’s social distancing protocols prevented the agency from hosting an in-person event.

In 2020, the United Way set a goal of $2.9 million and exceeded that collecting $3,180,301.

In pre-pandemic 2019, the area United Way set a goal of $3.551 million and raised $3.654 million.

