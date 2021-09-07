This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: University District parties 'a slap in the face' to paramedic, police unions

University District parties 'a slap in the face' to paramedic, police unions Photo by Meghan Balogh / The Whig-Standard

Article content The unions representing Frontenac Paramedics and Kingston Police officers have reported feeling unsafe, ill-equipped and ill-trained while facing the crowds of up to 5,000 this past weekend in the University District.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Our system, whether it is paramedics, police or emergency department staff, we’re underfunded, understaffed, we’ve been working in a pandemic for 18 months, we’ve been showing up and trying to help people, and then to have this kind of behaviour? Honestly, it feels like a slap in the face,” paramedic Shauna Dunn, president of OPSEU Local 462 representing local paramedics and ambulance communications officers, said on Tuesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. University District parties 'a slap in the face' to paramedic, police unions Back to video Between Aug. 31 and Monday night, the streets of the University District surrounding Queen’s University have been filled with crowds of parties. Kingston Police and city Bylaw Enforcement have tried to keep them at bay, but nearly every night, a street has had to been closed. Tens of thousands of dollars in fines have been issued and a number of individuals have been arrested. On Monday afternoon, the Kingston Police Association tweeted that its members’ patience was pushed to the limits this long weekend. “Our officers have had bottles thrown at them/been attacked and are outnumbered by 1,000s,” the association wrote. “IT IS NOT SAFE OR SUSTAINABLE. The student behaviour is predictable, yet everyone acts surprised.” Sgt. Darcy Pettie, secretary for the association, said Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights were by far the worst for its members. They felt undermanned, ill-equipped and ill-trained for the massive crowds. “We were severely understaffed and outnumbered down there,” Pettie said. “I think there should have been some foresight … we weren’t prepared to handle that type of crowd. We had members assaulted, beer bottles were thrown, things of that nature, just totally barbaric behaviour from students.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “With Homecoming, you can expect a lot of people from out of town, and it’s not just the student body. But this was just the student body.” Pettie said the membership does not have the training or equipment required by a public order unit, and yet that is the work they were asked to do. The training would include how to create proper formations to push crowds back and really handle a crowd. He suggested even hiring the work out to another trained police force to do the work could have been an option. “We knew there was going to be partying this weekend, and we just weren’t ready for it,” Pettie said. “We did not have the manpower, and I do not blame our members for not coming in on overtime because they are already overworked, we’re already understaffed, so I don’t blame our membership for wanting to spend their days off with their family and friends.” Dunn said that given the size of the crowd and constraints on emergency services in the city, there are times her members have doubts over the level of support they may receive at a scene. “When you’re trying to tend to a patient in a crowd, it is very easy for people who are just outside of that perimeter to be unaware that paramedics are trying to help someone,” Dunn said. “So having someone to just establish a little bit of a perimeter to give us space to work safely, would be ideal.” Photo by Meghan Balogh / The Whig-Standard Pettie said the association believes how they are reacting to the crowds now isn’t sustainable. He suggested there is nothing stopping the revellers from gathering again this coming weekend because the majority aren’t facing any implications.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “If there are no consequences, they’re not going to stop, it’s going to get worse,” Pettie said. “We’ve seen that year after year after year where it’s only getting worse and there are only more parties.” “This is all after a year and tremendous strain from the pandemic, now dealing with these challenges as well? I understand and share their frustration,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said of the unions’ concerns. Paterson said in response to the Kingston Police Association’s tweet that he recognizes the challenging situation they are in. He noted that when hiring 10 new officers was pitched to the Kingston Police Services Board in 2019, a time when he was on the board, he fully supported the decision. When asked if he would support funding more officers now, he was quick to compliment the work they do but noted there is only so much city money to go around. “Obviously I’m always open to the conversation,” Paterson said. “But I also support having a broader discussion looking at what are all the options and what other tools are available to help manage community safety, but also to manage our city budget.” When asked what the Kingston Police Association wants from its leadership, Pettie said they will be bringing their specific concerns directly to senior administration. “We will be going to them to seek some remedies for our membership,” Pettie said. “We will be looking for potentially more training and better equipment if we’re going to be sending our members into situations like that.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Dunn said health-care workers are already at a breaking point, and every time they respond to a drunk student, resources are being taken away from the rest of the city and Frontenac County. “We really just don’t want to see something tragic happen because paramedics aren’t available for a real emergency,” Dunn said. “The Kingston area has worked really hard through this pandemic to keep our COVID numbers down, then to have these students come in and congregate in such large numbers, unmasked … it is just really frustrating and demoralizing, and I’m sure the emergency department feels similarly, to have to respond to basically selfish and irresponsible behaviour.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston