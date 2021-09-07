This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







University District revellers show 'complete disrespect' for enforcement

Article content The head of the city’s Bylaw Enforcement office says its officers and Kingston Police officers were met with complete disrespect by revellers in the University District over the Labour Day long weekend, and he is now asking parents to talk to their children. “There were bottles thrown, verbal abuse at the officers, and just a complete disrespect to the enforcement stance that the city had throughout this weekend,” Kyle Compeau said. “A lot of verbal abuse at our officers. The frustration is that every night it seemed like enforcement versus the students, and that’s not how it should be. It should be trying to figure out a solution.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. University District revellers show 'complete disrespect' for enforcement Back to video

Article content From Friday to Sunday night, Bylaw Enforcement issued 35 administrative monetary penalties for amplified noise, a fine of $200. It will also be issuing 11 summonses to court under the Reopening of Ontario Act for hosting gatherings. If convicted, the minimum fine of hosting an illegal gathering is $10,000. Under Step 3 of the Reopening Ontario Act, social gatherings are capped at 100 people outside and 25 people inside. “It was a long weekend for us, that is for sure,” Compeau said. Bylaw is also investigating a gathering on Collingwood Street for more possible charges under the Reopening Ontario Act. Frontenac Paramedics reported attending to 15 medical calls in the area over four days, from Friday through Monday, and that there was also a report of a paramedic being treated disrespectfully. Open Data Kingston shows that during the same timeframe, Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to four alcohol- or drug-related medical calls and one fire alarm that was determined to be of malicious intent. Between Friday evening and early Tuesday morning, Kingston Police responded to 106 noise complaint calls for service, issued 53 fines for open alcohol, seven tickets under the Highway Traffic Act, three administrative monetary fines for noise, and arrested and charged one person for public intoxication. Over the course of the weekend, streets, particularly University Avenue and Johnson Street, were temporarily closed, and at 1:11 a.m. Monday, Kingston Police declared a nuisance party on University Avenue. They estimated the crowds ranged from 3,000 to 5,000 people.

Article content “Such disrespect for the rights of others is unconscionable,” Chief Antje McNeely said in a news release. “Besides putting everyone in our community at risk with the COVID virus still very much a concern, the invasion of our streets and parks by irresponsible revellers shows a disappointing lack of maturity. The unsafe crowds and wanton and reckless behaviour place an inexcusable strain on resources for all community partners, whether police, bylaw, paramedics or hospital staff.” Mayor Bryan Paterson called the gatherings unacceptable and appalling. He said that Queen’s University needs to start enforcing its code of conduct. Paterson said he spoke with Queen’s principal Patrick Deane last week and will be speaking to him again this week. He called the work by bylaw and police officers heroic, and that the time for education has passed. “Everyone knows what the rules are, and now it’s a matter of either abiding by those rules or facing the consequences if you choose to disobey them,” Paterson said. “This is not the way we start off a new school year. Things need to shift. “As a city, we will continue to enforce our rules, but the students get the message about what is acceptable and unacceptable in our city.” Mike McDonald, executive vice-president of patient care and chief nursing executive at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, said Kingston General Hospital’s emergency department also saw an influx of activity.

Article content “(The emergency department) saw an increase in visits among the 17 to 25 age group for intoxication and injuries such as minor cuts, sprains and bone breaks,” McDonald said in a statement. “At the most, there were 10 injury-related visits on Monday and six visits for intoxication on both Saturday and Sunday.” Mark Erdman, manager of community relations for Queen’s University, called the gatherings around and near campus a “flagrant disregard for public health and for the law of our province.” “We, and the vast majority of Queen’s students, will not tolerate activity that compromises the health and safety of the Queen’s and Kingston communities and puts the resumption of in-person classes at risk,” Erdman said in a statement. “As stated previously, we will continue to support our city enforcement officers and police as they work to address these illegal activities, and we will work with our partners when they refer students to us for processing under our Student Code of Conduct.” Compeau explained that from Wednesday to Sunday, Bylaw Enforcement officers mainly just herded students from one street to another. He suspects the parties were so large this year because last year’s first-year students didn’t have the full campus life experience, so there were two classes looking for it. “Also, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” Compeau explained. “The clubs are closed down, there are restrictions on outdoor and indoor social gathering establishments; the restaurants, the clubs, the bars, they all have limits on them.

Article content “Really, we’re finding ourselves with two years of students that don’t have anywhere to go. There are just thousands of students.” With messages to those students going seemingly unheard, Compeau is asking parents to talk to their children who are students at the school. “Is your child part of this problem? Are you having conversations with your child? Do you know if they’re out at night attending these parties?” Compeau asked. “Queen’s University is a very prestigious school, and it comes with a lot of pride that you’re able to go to such a great institution for your education. “It continues to be disappointing that some students are ruining that for others.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

