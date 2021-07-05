Utilities Kingston launches next phase of Front Road water, sewer work

KINGSTON — The city and its public utility has launched the next phase of a major construction project meant to improve sewer services.

Utilities Kingston is to begin this month on works designed to reroute sewage from the Portsmouth Village area west to the Cataraqui Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Sewage from that part of the city is currently pumped 12 kilometres to the east to the Ravensview Wastewater Treatment Plant.

It is expected the change of flow direction will ease the pressure on sewers in the downtown area, reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and make the system operate more efficiently.

The construction work is expected to affect traffic in the area.

“This project, to redirect sewage from the Portsmouth Pumping Station and interconnect a trunk water main, is expected to save energy, reduce sewer overflows, create capacity to support downtown development, and improve operations and system performance,” Jim Miller, the chief operating officer for Utilities Kingston, said in a news release.

In addition to the sewer redirection, the work along King Street and Front Road is to include the connection of the Point Pleasant Water Treatment Plant to the central water distribution system, the construction of new multi-use pathways on both sides of King Street between Trailhead Place and Portsmouth Avenue and the reconstruction of the intersection of King Street West and Portsmouth Avenue.

The current phase of construction was split into two parts. The first part, which includes work along Front Road and King Street West from Sand Bay Lane to Country Club Drive, is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

The second half of this phase is to begin later this year and last into 2023 involving construction from Country Club Drive along King Street, Union Street and Kennedy Street to Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard.

The last phase of the project is the reconstruction of the Portsmouth Sewage Pumping Station in Aberdeen Park in 2023.