Very hungry caterpillars eating their way through Kingston area
Article content
KINGSTON — Residents in the rural part of the city’s east end are waging a low-tech war against an infestation of leaf-eating caterpillars.
Advertisement
Article content
With sticks, brooms, garden hoses and duct tape, homeowners in neighbourhoods in the Middle Road area are fighting against millions of Lymantria dispar dispar (LLD), an invasive species better known as the European gypsy moth.
Very hungry caterpillars eating their way through Kingston area Back to video
For the better part of a month, the five-centimetre-long caterpillars have been climbing trees and eating their leaves, in some cases leaving entire trees bare.
“We are overwhelmed,” Carolyn Banks, whose house was once hidden amongst the trees from the road out front but is now clearly visible, said.
“They started on my oak, then next was the poplars. Do you know they are even in the pines?”
The result is empty branches and driveways and walkways littered with pine needles, chewed up leaf debris and caterpillar droppings, the latter of which can be heard falling to the forest floor.
“It sounds like rain, but it’s actually caterpillar poop,” said one of Banks’ neighbours, who described the impact on the area’s woodlots as “death by caterpillar.”
As bad as the infestation is this year, Banks and her neighbours said they worry about what next year will bring.
“One caterpillar can produce 1,000 eggs,” she said.
The Kingston area is not alone in dealing with gypsy moth caterpillars this year.
The very hungry caterpillar has been eating its way through woodlots across eastern Canada, with a particular taste for deciduous trees such as sugar maples, oak, elm and birch trees and coniferous trees.
“One caterpillar can eat one square metre of leaves in one season,” Kristyn Ferguson of the Nature Conservancy of Canada said. “While hardwood trees may survive up to three years of severe defoliation, coniferous trees would not survive one bad infestation.”
Advertisement
Article content
The gypsy moth population in Canada goes through a boom and bust cycle every 10 or 12 years, and disease, fungus and predators usually bring their numbers crashing down.
Most of Ontario is nearing the end of the gypsy moth boom, and Ferguson said a bust could happen as early as next year.
Until then, the Nature Conservancy recommends homeowners defend their trees by wrapping the trunks with burlap bands to create a trap that prevents them from climbing higher, and then physically scraping them off daily.
The Nature Conservancy cautioned people not to touch the caterpillars with bare hands because some of their hairs contain histamines that can cause an itchy rash.
It is also important to avoid mistaking the invasive gypsy moth with similar-looking native species, such as the eastern tent caterpillar, forest tent caterpillar and fall webworm.