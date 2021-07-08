Walk-in vaccination centres open for business
Article content
Walk-in vaccination centres at the Beechgrove Complex Recreation Centre and the Invista Centre are offering appointments for first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Advertisement
Article content
According to a news release from the Invista Centre, more than a quarter-million vaccine doses have been administered in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area. In total, 77.8 per cent of individuals over 12 years of age have received their first dose and 44.5 per cent of those individuals have been fully vaccinated.
Walk-in vaccination centres open for business Back to video
“We are especially pleased to report that almost half of those eligible for vaccination in our area are fully vaccinated,” Dr. Hugh Guan, local public health associate medical officer of health, stated in a news release.
“We want to invite any area residents who have not yet received their first vaccine dose to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Public health has expanded the eligibility for individuals to book their vaccine appointments. Currently, walk-ins for first-dose appointments for individuals 18 and older have been accepted at the Invista Centre since Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
There will be approximately 100 walk-in appointments available at the Invista Centre, with vaccination continuing on Friday and Monday, also from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Beechgrove has been running a COVID-19 assessment centre since September 2020. Since the need for COVID-19 testing decreased in June, the centre now also administers vaccines, currently after 4 p.m. each day.
Cindy Bolton, one of the directors who oversee the Beechgrove site, said in an interview with the Whig-Standard that the facility is ideal for vaccination because of its accessibility to the Kingston community.
Advertisement
Article content
“When the COVID-19 cases dropped and public health had vaccine available, they asked us if we would be willing to try it,” Bolton said. “On June 24, we started doing vaccines in the afternoon.”
There are a total of eight vaccinators at the complex, as well as on-site paramedics.
“We use the same staff. Staff who do assessments in the morning would administer vaccines in the afternoon,” Bolton said. “It’s a nice break from testing because it is more hopeful and joyful for the staffs.”
Beechgrove currently administers Moderna vaccines, according to Bolton, but the centre will be receiving Pfizer vaccines by the end of July.
“We’re doing Moderna because it is a bit easier from our prep perspective,” Bolton said.
The vaccine supplies are all dependent on public health. Each day, the centre administers 406 doses of vaccines. On Thursday, the centre exceeded 4,000 total doses of vaccines to the Kingston community.
Due to a number of no-shows to the vaccination appointments, Bolton said they realized they encountered issues of having extra spots and unused vaccine at the end of the day.
“What we have been doing for the last two weeks is that we have been filling the no-shows,” Bolton said. “People are booking in multiple places and aren’t necessarily cancelling their second appointment.
“KHSC shared the information on social media that we would have walk-in time-slots after 4 p.m. (On Wednesday), we had 21 people who came in for the walk-in vaccination.”
For more information on both walk-in vaccine appointments, go to www.kflaph.ca/en/healthy-living/covid-19-vaccine.aspx or kingstonhsc.ca/patients-families-and-visitors/covid-19-information/assessment-centre-and-testing. To cancel an appointment, call the public health booking centre at 343-477-0172 or visit the same websites.