Water protection committee looking for members

The Cataraqui Source Protection Committee is looking for new industry and community members.

According to a news release, “the committee oversees the preparation, implementation and amendment of technical reports and drinking water source protection policies, along with related public and stakeholder consultation processes.”

Anyone living in the Cataraqui Source Protection Area — which includes Brockville, Kingston, Greater Napanee and Wolfe Island — is eligible to apply.