Article content Chaplain Gerry McMillan’s favourite part of working with the Ontario Provincial Police is visiting detachments to introduce himself and to check-in.

Article content Speaking with the Whig-Standard last week, McMillan remembers that the first time he went on tour, visiting various detachments in one trip, he was met with fear. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'We're here to encourage them'— OPP chaplain Back to video “As soon as I walked in it was: ‘Oh no, what happened?’” McMillan recalled with a chuckle. “They see the chaplain and immediately think something bad has happened… the majority of my work is visiting detachments walk in there and just let them know that we do exist, that we’re there for them, to encourage them and to let them know they’re being thought of. “That presence as a chaplain is important because yes, we’re there for the good times, but if something difficult does happen, then they see a face they recognize.” Based in Orillia, now, after nearly 21 years volunteering with the OPP, McMillan is at a point where officers on marine patrol will call out to him from their boat if he’s walking down the waterfront. “The role of a chaplain is to be a support to the (OPP) members,” McMillan said. “By doing that, visiting detachments, they’re very busy, we don’t stay long when I go and visit them, but sometimes their time opens up and I’m able to spend some time with them and talk with them. “That’s just being proactive; being there, letting them know they’re being cared for.” There are nine volunteer chaplains that work with the OPP, two of them are in the eastern region which includes Lennox and Addington, Frontenac, and Leeds and Grenville. They work alongside the OPP’s Healthy Workplace team and train alongside the OPP’s Peer Support team. The chaplains are trained in critical incident stress management, suicide prevention, and other aspects of wellness.

Article content Lennox and Addington detachment commander Insp. Scott Semple called the chaplains’ work integral because it provides another option for an officer to reach out for help. Over the years he has seen the chaplains visit the Napanee detachment and talk to officers who have had particularly traumatic calls for service and when former members have passed away suddenly. “It’s a very personal choice to accept their support, but it is at least an option for people,” Semple said. “Some people would rather talk to someone at a spiritual level rather than a psychological level, or both. It’s offering people as much support, as many different ways as possible.” McMillan urged that they help officers of all faiths and beliefs, and even if they have no beliefs at all. He has found that most simply want someone to listen. “If an officer comes to me, and they’re going through difficulties, sometimes just sitting down for a cup of coffee and just allowing them to share their heart with you that can be healing as it is,” McMillan said. “But if I sense that this person needs more than just that coffee that afternoon, then I’m going to say to that officer ‘you know what? We have our healthy wellness unit here,’ and I would encourage them to reach out if the situation is more severe. If a person is of another faith and wishes to speak to another religious guide, the OPP chaplains will help connect them. Most of the OPP’s chaplains come from the Christian faith, but McMillan said they are trying to change that.

Article content “We’re now working to make sure the chaplaincy program is very much multi-faith and they’re representing all faiths,” McMillan said. “I’m a big proponent of that, I think it is so essential and important. … “We’re in a time of transition, we are really looking forward to other faiths being involved.” The chaplains also help with special events such as the opening of a new detachment or a graduation, and can perform weddings, but are sometimes called in to help after a serious incident. McMillan said being a support after an officer is killed in the line of duty is critically important and no matter where the fallen member’s detachment is, he’s on the road going. “They are a family,” McMillan explained. “Another officer, even if they don’t know the fallen member, there is a closeness there. They are broken… it affects the whole organization. “Those occasions are heavy. Sometimes you don’t know what to say, and sometimes you don’t need to say anything. Just be there.” While he would love for everyone to reach out and talk when they’re hurting, McMillan said he knows just being there can be enough. “Those are heavy for a chaplain because you’re breaking inside for them, really feeling for them,” McMillan said. “But we’re ready for those types of situations as well.” Like most things, the COVID-19 pandemic changed how the OPP’s chaplains did their work. At the height, they visited detachments remotely, but even when they were able to travel McMillan was forced to stay home due to his health. It was only recently that he was able to start visiting again. He said he is constantly amazed by the member’s drive and passion to do their job and change their communities. He calls the job of a police officer a calling. “That’s why I want to be there, to encourage them.” McMillan said, adding later. “It’s an honour to work with them.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

