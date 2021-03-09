West-end Kingston residents raise a stink about pungent odour

Article content

KINGSTON — A west-end city councillor and some of his constituents are looking for answers and reassurance that a pungent odour from a food processing plant will not be a regular occurrence.

For the better part of a week, residents living in neighbourhoods near the Canada Royal Milk plant have complained about a foul smell.

“When they were building this plant, my wife said, ‘I hope we don’t get any smell off that plant.’ I said ‘not a chance, with the technology they have today,'” Paul Hartwick, who lives on Eunice Drive, southeast of the plant, said.

“Sunday it got really bad, and Monday, and Tuesday.”

The smell is worse in the overnight or early in the morning and is accompanied by a five-metre high column of steam rising from a Canada Royal Milk wastewater treatment plant at the northeast corner of the plant property.

Hartwick said he could smell the odour even when he is inside his house and he worries about how bad it could be when the warmer weather arrives.