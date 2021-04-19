What's Up: April 17-23, 2021

Cultivating Little Forest Communities : A part of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library Live Speakers’ Series, this online presentation will be offered on Monday, April 19, at 7 p.m., and open to adults. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. A Zoom link will be emailed immediately upon registration. Participants will need to download the latest version of Zoom in advance to whichever device they’ll be using during the presentation.

The Bath Gardening Club : A new website is launching at bathgardeningclub.ca . The next meeting of the club is April 19 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. At the website, you can learn about membership activities, view this year’s schedule of monthly meetings and speakers, link to Canadian and international gardening-related websites and resources, learn about becoming a gardening club member, and access the online membership application form.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Kingston Grandmother Connection : Shop safely in our online store. Curb-side pickup in central Kingston every Saturday, or ask for local delivery. Lots of new products, including gifts for mom, nature photos, bath and beauty products, textiles, African crafts and way more. Go to www.g2gkingston.ca and click on Shop Online. Open until May 14. All proceeds to Help Lesotho and The Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign. #allforthegrannies.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Tuesday, April 20

VON Foot Care: Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.

Rental Properties for Canadian Women: This interactive online presentation will be offered at 7 p.m., and it will be open to adults. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. A Zoom link will be emailed immediately upon registration. Participants will need to download the latest version of Zoom in advance to whichever device they’ll be using during the presentation.

Clothing Depot Odessa: The Sharing Centre at 63 Factory St. is open again, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winter clearance of clothing and shoes for $5 a bag. All safety measures are in place.

Wednesday, April 21

VON Foot Care: Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.

Nanny Angel Network: Interested in volunteering? Do you have experience working/providing care for children? Want to help support a family while mom is undergoing cancer treatment? Call 613-876-7107 to arrange a Zoom information call to volunteer with Nanny Angel Network on Tuesday. Call or email barb@nannyangelnetwork.com to register.

Thursday, April 22

VON Foot Care: Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.

To get your event included: Submit information for the Community Listings a minimum of 14 days before the date of publication to KingstonEvents@sunmedia.ca. Include within the body of the email a brief description of the event, location (with the address), time and the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Weekly or repeating listings need to be resubmitted each month.