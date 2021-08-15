This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: What's Up: Aug. 14-20, 2021

What's Up: Aug. 14-20, 2021

Article content Saturday, Aug. 14 This Is Ballet – Dancing Anne Of Green Gables: Co-presented with Skeleton Park Arts Festival at 8:30 p.m. in McBurney (Skeleton) Park, 157 Ordnance St. This screening is free and appropriate for all ages. Patrons are asked to wear a mask and maintain a distance of two metres around those outside your household. In the event of inclement weather, the screening will be cancelled and people will be notified over social media. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. What's Up: Aug. 14-20, 2021 Back to video 2021 Storefront Fringe Festival: Virtual And Live Performances to Aug. 15. One venue (The Baby Grand Theatre), nine shows, 35 performances over 13 days. Tickets are available at kingstongrand.ca/events/theatre-kingston-storefront-fringe-2021.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Sunday, Aug., 15 Wooly Bully Races: Run it virtually in August or live this Sunday at 10 a.m. at the farm of Dave Willard, 600 South Services Rd. on Amherst Island. The event limit is 125 total entries, 5K or 10K races. This is part of the KRRA 2021 Race Series. For more information, go to www.krra.org. Monday, Aug. 16 Grownup Storytime Online: Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Grownup Storytime Online is back, still in a socially distanced form until in-person programs resume. Zoom presentation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Adults of all ages are invited to listen to stories, essays, excerpts or articles read by KFPL programming assistant Margi McKay. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed the link immediately upon registration. Teen Summer Reading Challenge: Every Monday through Sept. 3, a weekly prompt will be posted on the Teen Instagram page. Teen patrons can take a photo or upload their own art in response, tagging @KFPLTeen in the photo or caption, and using the SRC hashtag, #KFPLTeenSRC. To acknowledge participants’ hard work, Kingston Frontenac Public Library will select a random weekly winner, drawn from the submissions received, and finish summer with a random grand prize winner drawn from all participants. Visit kfpl.ca to register or for more information. The Witch Institute virtual symposium: Bringing together artists, scholars, and practitioners to unpack media representations of witchcraft. Running from Aug. 16-22, the Witch Institute will present seven packed days of events, including 18 roundtables, 14 workshops and many exciting screenings, talks and performances. All ticketed events will be free, open to the public and accessible online, but reservations are required as participant numbers are limited. Visit witchinstiute.com for a full schedule of events and to reserve tickets.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Tuesday, Aug. 17 VON Foot Care: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 745 Progress Ave. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303. Wednesday, Aug. 18 Nanny Angel Network: Interested in volunteering? Do you have experience working/providing care for children? Want to help support a family while mom is undergoing cancer treatment? Call 416-730-0025, ext. 7, to arrange a Zoom information call to volunteer with Nanny Angel Network. Call or email divya@nannyangelnetwork.com to register. Mallory Coach House Museum: Now open with tours (self-guided or guided) from 12:30-4 p.m. on Wednesdays to Sundays until Aug. 29, with the last entry at 3:30 p.m. or in the mornings by appointment by calling 613-923-5551. At 1523 County Road 2, Mallorytown. COVID-19 protocols are in place. Thursday, Aug. 19 Meet Our Makers: Kingston Frontenac Public Library is coming together with community partners to highlight one amazing feature of Frontenac County: its people. The library has partnered with Frontenac Business Services and Suzy Lamont Photography to create a series of fantastic short films. Go to youtube.com/c/KingstonFrontenacPublicLibrary for the six-week series, which features a variety of Frontenac musicians, artists, food producers and farmers. For more information, visit kfpl.ca or call your local branch. Friday, Aug. 20 Reading Buddies for Seniors: Teen volunteers and library staff will read excerpts from longer works of fiction or non-fiction to groups of seniors over Zoom. Participants have the choice of two different weekly series, both running Friday afternoons for six weeks, from July 23 through Aug. 27. One is a half-hour session from 2-2:30 p.m. and the other is an hour-long session from 3-4 p.m. Registration requires a Kingston Frontenac Public Library membership. If you don’t already have one, you up with an online membership so you can attend online library programs and enjoy digital resources. For more information, visit kfpl.ca or call your local branch.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Music on Union: Paul Morrison Trio from 12:10-12:50 p.m., as part of the “Sounds of Hope” concert series. This series of free 40-minute live indoor concerts will run every Friday through Sept. 24 at St James’ Church, 10 Union St. A live audience of up to 50 people can be accommodated, with appropriate physical distancing. To reserve a seat, visit stjameskingston.ca/concerts, or call 613-548-7254. The concert will also be livestreamed via stjameskingston.ca/concerts. To get your event included: Submit information for the Community Listings a minimum of 14 days before the date of publication to KingstonEvents@sunmedia.ca. Include within the body of the email a brief description of the event, location (with the address), time and the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Weekly or repeating listings need to be resubmitted each month.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston