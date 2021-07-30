This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: What's Up: July 31 to Aug. 6, 2021

What's Up: July 31 to Aug. 6, 2021

Article content Saturday Ride Alone Together: Ride For Dad, Kingston-Quinte, announces that once again this year fundraising will be through the Ride Alone Together program, which will be on the road again to Sept. 30. The RAT program was introduced last year to encourage motorcyclists to register and ride a set route either by themselves or with a few friends while following current COVID-19 protocols. Registration is $35. Visit ridefordad.ca and follow the links to the local ride. Once registered, the route map and instructions will be forwarded. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. What's Up: July 31 to Aug. 6, 2021 Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Springer Market Square Musical Performances: Live musical performances return to downtown Kingston through September, from Tuesday to Saturday at various times. Showcasing a variety of local solos, duos and trios, this diverse live music program will offer a wide selection of performance styles and genres from Kingston musicians. All public health guidelines will be closely followed, including physical distancing requirements, to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for audiences and artists. Check out downtownkingston.ca/public-events for more details. Sunday The Classic Country Music Festival: The 2021 festival has been cancelled. The festival, hosted by the Newburgh-Camden Lions Club, was scheduled for Aug. 5-7 at the Centreville Fairgrounds but due to COVID-19 and its many variants, organizers have made the decision to cancel it. It is hoped the festival can return Aug. 4-6, 2022. Monday Grownup Storytime Online: Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Grownup Storytime Online is back, still in a socially distanced form until in-person programs resume. Zoom presentation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Adults of all ages are invited to listen to stories, essays, excerpts or articles read by KFPL programming assistant Margi McKay. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed the link immediately upon registration. Teen Summer Reading Challenge: Every Monday through Sept. 3, a weekly prompt will be posted on the Teen Instagram page. Teen patrons can take a photo or upload their own art in response, tagging @KFPLTeen in the photo or caption, and using the SRC hashtag, #KFPLTeenSRC. To acknowledge participants’ hard work, Kingston Frontenac Public Library will select a random weekly winner, drawn from the submissions received, and finish summer with a random grand prize winner drawn from all participants. Visit kfpl.ca to register or for more information.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Kingston Tennis Group: A free mixed doubles drop-in group that plays at Henderson Park on weekday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. Courts are not reserved. Most people are retired folks who play tennis at an intermediate level. For more information, call Dell at 613-546-9543 or send an email to kingstontennisgroup@gmail.com. Tuesday VON Foot Care: From 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, at 745 Progress Ave. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303. Wednesday Nanny Angel Network: Interested in volunteering? Do you have experience working/providing care for children? Want to help support a family while mom is undergoing cancer treatment? Call 416-730-0025, ext. 7 to arrange a Zoom information call to volunteer with Nanny Angel Network. Call or email divya@nannyangelnetwork.com to register. Thursday Meet Our Makers: Kingston Frontenac Public Library is coming together with community partners to highlight one amazing feature of Frontenac County: its people. The library has partnered with Frontenac Business Services and Suzy Lamont Photography to create a series of fantastic short films. Go to youtube.com/c/KingstonFrontenacPublicLibrary for the six-week series, which features a variety of Frontenac musicians, artists, food producers and farmers. For more information, visit kfpl.ca or call your local branch. Friday Reading Buddies for Seniors: Teen volunteers and library staff will read excerpts from longer works of fiction or non-fiction to groups of seniors over Zoom. Participants have the choice of two different weekly series, both running Friday afternoons for six weeks, from July 23 through Aug. 27. One is a half-hour session from 2-2:30 p.m. and the other is an hour-long session from 3-4 p.m. Registration requires a Kingston Frontenac Public Library membership. If you don’t already have one, you up with an online membership so you can attend online library programs and enjoy digital resources. For more information, visit kfpl.ca or call your local branch.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Music on Union: Presenting Spencer Evans (piano) and Oscar Evans (bass) from 12:10-12:50 p.m. as part of the “Sounds of Hope” concert series. This series of free 40-minute live indoor concerts will run every Friday through Sept. 24 at St James’ Church, 10 Union St. A live audience of up to 50 people can be accommodated, with appropriate physical distancing. To reserve a seat, visit stjameskingston.ca/concerts, or call 613-548-7254. The concert will also be livestreamed via stjameskingston.ca/concerts. Royal Canadian Legion Napanee Branch barbecue: Your choice of hamburger, hotdog or sausage, side salads, tea or coffee and dessert, for only $10. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. and takeout is available by calling the office at 613-354-5275. To get your event included: Submit information for the Community Listings a minimum of 14 days before the date of publication to KingstonEvents@sunmedia.ca. Include within the body of the email a brief description of the event, location (with the address), time and the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Weekly or repeating listings need to be resubmitted each month.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston