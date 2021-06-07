What's Up: June 5-11, 2021
Monday, June 7
Grownup Storytime Online: Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Grownup Storytime Online is back, still in a socially distanced form until in-person programs resume. Zoom presentation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Adults of all ages are invited to listen to stories, essays, excerpts or articles read by KFPL programming assistant Margi McKay. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed the link immediately upon registration.
Nanny Angel Network: Interested in volunteering? Do you have experience working/providing care for children? Want to help support a family while mom is undergoing cancer treatment? Call 613-876-7107 to arrange a Zoom information call to volunteer with Nanny Angel Network. Call or email barb@nannyangelnetwork.com to register.
Tuesday, June 8
VON Foot Care: From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.
KFPL Live Iona Whishaw Virtual Author Visit: British Columbia writer Iona Whishaw’s latest volume in the Lane Winslow mysteries, Lethal Lesson, is now at Kingston Frontenac Public Library and in area bookstores, and she is on a cross-Canada virtual tour to connect with her readers. The library will host an interactive online presentation at 7 p.m. on June 8. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed a Zoom link immediately upon registration but will need to download the latest version of Zoom in advance for whichever device they’ll be using during the presentation. For more information, visit www.kfpl.ca.
Clothing Depot Odessa: The Sharing Centre at 63 Factory St. is open again, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winter clearance of clothing and shoes for $5 a bag. All safety measures are in place.
Wednesday, June 9
VON Foot Care: From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.
Thursday, June 10
VON Foot Care: From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.
Virtual Art Hive at Agnes: Online activities from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays in June. Art Hive invites you to experiment and play as you explore the artistic process. Part of Agnes’s Wellness Program, the program is free and projects are designed to use materials you already have on hand. All levels of artistic experience are welcome. Notes, Quotes and Inspirations/Worry Boxes will be held June 10, Yayoi Kusama/Roll-a-Dice on June 17, and Design Challenge: Working with Popsicle Sticks on June 24. Sign up online at agnes.queensu.ca/participate/classes-workshops-camps/virtual-art-hive-agnes-spring-2021.
Spousal/Partner Loss: Online at 6:30 p.m. Bereaved Families of Ontario Kingston Region will continue to offer group support on Zoom and one-on-one peer support with phone conversations or video conferencing during the pandemic. Call or email for more information, or to register to receive support. Voicemails and emails will be returned by the next business day. Email bfo@kingston.net or call 613-634-1230 to receive registration information.
