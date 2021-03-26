





What's Up: March 27 to April 2, 2021

Article content Saturday, March 27 What is … Dark Matter? with Mark Richardson and Renee Hlozek: Online from 1-2:30 p.m. In this new series, big topics relating to current Agnes Etherington Art Centre exhibitions are discussed in a casual and accessible format. Why are we talking about dark matter at an art museum? What even is dark matter (spoiler: scientists still aren’t totally sure)? Join Mark Richardson and Renee Hlozek as they present a Dark Matter 101, discuss creativity in scientific research and how this links to the exhibition Drift: Art and Dark Matter. Register to save your spot at agnes.queensu.ca/participate/talks-tours-events/what-isdark-matter-with-mark-richardson-and-renee-hlozek. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. What's Up: March 27 to April 2, 2021 Back to video Sunday, March 28 The Studio: Digital Drawing from Screen to Paper with Chrissy Poitras: Online from 1-3:30 p.m. by Agnes Etherington Art Centre. Connect with your creativity through this accessible artist-led workshop. Register online at agnes.queensu.ca/participate/classes-workshops-camps/digital-drawing-screen-paper/. Monday, March 29 Grownup Storytime: It’s back, still in a socially distanced form until in-person programs resume at Kingston Frontenac Public Library. Relax at home and listen live each week to a couple of short readings on a given theme — excerpts from novels and non-fiction works, short stories, essays and articles. Both versions of Grownup Storytime will run on Mondays, through March 29. The online version will run on Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Register for that version either online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. The phone version will run from 10-11 a.m. through the Seniors Centre Phone From Home service; register for that version by calling 613-548-7810, ext. 238.

Article content Seedlings Fundraiser: Attention lot owners, the Sydenham Lake Canoe Club is selling seedings to raise funds. Cost is $2.50 per tree and there are several varieties available, including white spruce, white pine, black walnut and white oak. Order using the form at sydenhamlakecanoeclub.com. The club will email you to confirm payment and pickup times when the trees are delivered at the end of April. Summer Lectures Club 2021 Season: A series offered through the Guelph-based group. Starts Monday, March 29, at 9:30 a.m. (social time) for a lecture from 10 a.m. and continuing every Monday for 20 weeks. Meetings will be virtual via Zoom. Subscription $40 (a modest $2 per lecture). Each subscription permits two people to watch lectures together if they share a screen. For more information, including a list of lectures, go online to summerlecturesclub.ca. Tuesday, March 30 VON Foot Care: Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303. Nanny Angel Network: Interested in volunteering? Do you have experience working/providing care for children? Want to help support a family while mom is undergoing cancer treatment? Call 613-876-7107 to attend a volunteer recruitment session on Tuesday, March 30, at 4 p.m. Call or email barb@nannyangelnetwork.com to register. Clothing Depot Odessa: The Sharing Centre at 63 Factory St. is open again, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winter clearance of clothing and shoes for $5 a bag. All safety measures are in place.

Article content Wednesday, March 31 VON Foot Care: Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303. Thursday, April 1 VON Foot Care: Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130 ext. 2303. Creative Nights – Frances K. Smith Panel in Canadian Art: Online, 7-9 p.m. Creative Nights, a free public panel, brings notable academics and professionals together to speak, at the Agnes Etherington Art Centre, on themes relating to the exhibition Nocturne. Speakers include Will Straw, professor of Urban Media Studies at McGill University; Ruhi Snyder, independent sleep researcher and educator; and Alicia Boutilier, the Agnes’s chief curator/curator of Canadian historical art. Sign up to save your spot at agnes.queensu.ca/participate/talks-tours-events/creative-nights-frances-k-smith-panel-in-canadian-art/. Friday, April 2 Easter Turkey Feast, Bake and Craft Sale: Only $12 for a turkey feast with all the fixings at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137 in Napanee. Call 613-354-5275 for takeout. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. Including a craft and bake sale for tasty treats. To get your event included: Submit information for the Community Listings a minimum of 14 days before the date of publication to KingstonEvents@sunmedia.ca. Include within the body of the email a brief description of the event, location (with the address), time and the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Weekly or repeating listings need to be resubmitted each month. To keep safe, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health recommends reducing the number of trips people take outside of their homes, and if they do need to go out to remember the following: • Wash your hands regularly; • Practise physical distancing (stay two metres away from others and limit gathering sizes); • Face coverings are mandatory in all commercial establishments; • Be patient and kind to others during this time of uncertainty.

