Article content

Saturday, May 1

Kingston Grandmother Connection: Shop safely in our online store. Curbside pickup in central Kingston every Saturday, or ask for local delivery. Lots of new products including gifts for mom, nature photos, bath and beauty products, textiles, African crafts and way more. Go to www.g2gkingston.ca and click on Shop Online. Open until May 14. All proceeds to Help Lesotho and The Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. What's Up: May 1-7, 2021 Back to video

Monday, May 3

Grown-up Storytime Online: Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Grown-up Storytime Online is back, still in a socially distanced form until in-person programs resume. Zoom presentation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Adults of all ages are invited to listen to stories, essays, excerpts or articles read by KFPL programming assistant Margi McKay. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed the link upon registration.

Tuesday, May 4

VON Foot Care: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.

KFPL Live’s The Battle of Normandy: Register for Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s interactive online presentation for adults at 7 p.m. Learn about Canada’s role during the Battle of Normandy. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed a Zoom link upon registration but will need to download the latest version of Zoom in advance to whichever device they’ll be using during the presentation.