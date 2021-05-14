What's Up: May 15-21, 2021

Article content

Monday, May 17

Grownup Storytime Online: Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Grownup Storytime Online is back, still in a socially distanced form until in-person programs resume. Zoom presentation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Adults of all ages are invited to listen to stories, essays, excerpts or articles read by programming assistant Margi McKay. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed the link immediately upon registration.

Canadians For Women In Afghanistan: The UNGala 2 campaign has begun and will run until May 31. Past guests and supporters are invited to once again consider supporting work with the women and girls in Afghanistan by purchasing a “gala ticket” ($100 with a tax receipt for the full amount). Ticket holders will receive a link to a special video presentation that will give us an update about education in Afghanistan. To purchase a ticket, contact Madeliene Tarasick at 613-375-8290 or tarsickm@gmail.com.

Tuesday, May 18

VON Foot Care: From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.

Clothing Depot Odessa: The Sharing Centre at 63 Factory St. is open again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winter clearance of clothing and shoes for $5 a bag. All safety measures are in place.