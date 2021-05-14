What's Up: May 15-21, 2021
Monday, May 17
Grownup Storytime Online: Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Grownup Storytime Online is back, still in a socially distanced form until in-person programs resume. Zoom presentation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Adults of all ages are invited to listen to stories, essays, excerpts or articles read by programming assistant Margi McKay. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed the link immediately upon registration.
Canadians For Women In Afghanistan: The UNGala 2 campaign has begun and will run until May 31. Past guests and supporters are invited to once again consider supporting work with the women and girls in Afghanistan by purchasing a “gala ticket” ($100 with a tax receipt for the full amount). Ticket holders will receive a link to a special video presentation that will give us an update about education in Afghanistan. To purchase a ticket, contact Madeliene Tarasick at 613-375-8290 or tarsickm@gmail.com.
Tuesday, May 18
VON Foot Care: From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.
Clothing Depot Odessa: The Sharing Centre at 63 Factory St. is open again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winter clearance of clothing and shoes for $5 a bag. All safety measures are in place.
Nanny Angel Network: Interested in volunteering? Do you have experience working/providing care for children? Want to help support a family while mom is undergoing cancer treatment? Call 613-876-7107 to arrange a Zoom information call to volunteer with Nanny Angel Network. Call or email barb@nannyangelnetwork.com to register.
Wednesday, May 19
VON Foot Care: From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.
Thursday, May 20
VON Foot Care: From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.
Art and Wellness: Virtual Art Hive at Agnes Etherington Art Centre, online weekly until June 24, 4-5:30 p.m. Art Hive invites you to experiment and play as you explore the artistic process. Part of Agnes’s Wellness Program, this weekly program is free and projects are designed to use materials you already have on hand. All levels of artistic experience are welcome. Sign up for one week or all of them.
