What's Up: May 8-14, 2021

An Hour with Joshua Whitehead : 6 p.m. via Zoom hosted by Kingston Frontenac Public Library. Join for a reading of Joshua’s award-winning Canada Reads title Jonny Appleseed. This story follows the life of a young Two-Spirit/Indigiqueer character and his attempts to adapt to life in the city. Jonny tries to make sense of his new surroundings before reliving his past by returning home for a funeral. The reading will be followed by a talk about the creative process and a question and answer session. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca/event/4991369 .

Grownup Storytime Online : Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Grownup Storytime Online is back, still in a socially distanced form until in-person programs resume. Zoom presentation will take place on Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. Adults of all ages are invited to listen to stories, essays, excerpts or articles read by KFPL programming assistant Margi McKay. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at 613-549-8888. Registrants will be emailed the link immediately upon registration.

Kingston Grandmother Connection : Shop safely in our online store. Curbside pickup in central Kingston every Saturday, or ask for local delivery. Lots of new products, including gifts for mom, nature photos, bath and beauty products, textiles, African crafts and way more. Go to www.g2gkingston.ca and click on Shop Online. Open until May 14. All proceeds to Help Lesotho and The Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign. #allforthegrannies.

Tuesday, May 11

VON Foot Care: Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 613-634-0130, ext. 2303.

Clothing Depot Odessa: The Sharing Centre at 63 Factory St. is open again. Winter clearance of clothing and shoes for $5 a bag. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All safety measures are in place.

Nanny Angel Network: Interested in volunteering? Do you have experience working/providing care for children? Want to help support a family while mom is undergoing cancer treatment? Call 613-876-7107 to arrange a Zoom information call to volunteer with Nanny Angel Network. Call or email barb@nannyangelnetwork.com to register.

Wednesday, May 12

Thursday, May 13

Art and Wellness: Virtual Art Hive at Agnes Etherington Art Centre, online weekly until Thursday, June 24, 4-5:30 p.m. Art Hive invites you to experiment and play as you explore the artistic process. Part of Agnes’s Wellness Program, this weekly program is free and projects are designed to use materials you already have on hand. All levels of artistic experience are welcome. Sign up for one week or all of them.

