Williamsville: A work in progress

KINGSTON — Artist Barb Carr makes a few final changes to the small sheet of linoleum on the table in front of her. She rolls ink onto the sheet before using a tool called a Speedball baren to press a piece of paper onto it. After about a minute of pressing down on the paper, she peels it back, revealing a print she made of fishing stages in Twillingate, N.L. "Oh, OK, not enough ink," she said, setting the paper aside and reaching for more ink. That's the good thing with printing, she said. You can always add ink and try again. For 25 years, the school of art has been a fixture in an L-shaped building that wraps around a heritage building at the corner of Princess and Victoria streets. Through the window behind Carr, across Princess Street, men work around the remains of one of the oldest buildings in Williamsville, the Carnovsky Bakery building, which, after almost 190 years at the intersection of Princess and Victoria streets, collapsed on Christmas Day.

Carr said she hopes the owner of the building, IN8 Developments, will also try again with the bakery building and keep its promise to rebuild it. "That is the intersection of the old Williamsville community," Carr, the president of the Kingston School of Art, said. Behind the last wall of the bakery building still standing, a new 10-storey condominium building is being built, one of four such projects currently underway on the stretch of Princess Street through Williamsville between Concession Street and Bath Road, and Division Street. The towers were, in part, a product of the Williamsville main street plan, an effort by the city started 10 years ago this month to direct the redevelopment of a 1.7-kilometre stretch of Princess Street between the former traffic circle and the Hub that, by almost all accounts, was in need of fixing. In the second half of the last century, the street had been home to motels, gasoline stations and many of Kingston's automobile sales lots. "Going back really far, before I was born, most of the car dealerships were there," said John Ashie, owner of Ashie Motors, one of the last auto dealerships remaining in the area. "That was the strip where they were. GM was there, Chrysler was there. Not too long ago Toyota was there. "The way it was before, that Williamsville strip we're in, it wasn't very nice and something did need to be done. Whether they are on the right track, I guess, is up for debate," Ashie said.

"It wasn't the prettiest." Former city councillor and mayoral candidate Vicki Schmolka said she remembers meetings at City Hall in which there was consensus that Princess Street through Williamsville, of all the areas of the city, was the leading candidate for redevelopment. "Am I happy with how it turned out? No, I'm horrified. It's awful. It's a grim canyon that has no sense of place, that is not to human scale," Schmolka, a founding member of Building Kingston's Future, said. "It's oppressive architecture, setbacks from the sidewalk didn't happen, parkettes didn't happen, a control on height didn't happen." All of those aspects were put forward by residents who took part in thepublic discussion about the main street plan. "There was a lot of enthusiasm for it because we knew something needed to be done," Sue Bazely of the Williamsville District Association said. "I don't think anybody really knew what." That process created a vision of a redeveloped district with buildings between four and six storeys, wide, tree-lined sidewalks and green space. It didn't work out that way. Developers found a way, buying up property — sometimes entire city blocks — in order to amass enough land to be able to win approval for taller buildings from sympathetic city councillors looking to increase the housing stock. Bazely said it was naive to think the main street plan would translate neatly into the real world. "I've always called Kingston a 'wannabe big city,'" she said. "Kingston has this idea that they want to be like the bigger cities and yet they are not thinking that way, they are not thinking strategically and not understanding that this is what goes on.

"You look at Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa even, and you see this massive development, big block development," she said. "Maybe it was just naive to think, OK, we've got this pretty plan now and this is how it will proceed." The city councillor for Williamsville District, Jim Neill, described developers' tactic for getting around the height limits in the main street as "unintended consequences" of the city's effort to guide development. Neill acknowledged that he voted in favour of some of the buildings that contravened the main street plan, but he said he did so to avoid costly appeals to the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal that would follow if council started approving some projects and denying others. "Once you start to give those variances, it is difficult to say no to the next developer that comes along, and it is difficult to defend saying no in front of the LPAT if you said yes to the last couple of plans that came in," Neill said. "Every time you put a building up, it is precedent setting." That, Schmolka said, is why opposition to any new highrise building in the downtown core has been so ferocious. Her fear, and that of other heritage proponents, is that once one developer gets approval, others will follow. In the seven years after city council approved the Williamsville plan in 2012, the area experienced about 15 years' worth of development. As 10-storey buildings became the expectation, land prices along Princess Street began to reflect the taller designs, making any plan to build a six-storey structure "economically crazy, financially foolish," planning consultant Brent Toderian told city council in December when it followed up a 2019 bylaw that halted any new development along the street and approved a direction to city staff to update the main street plan.

The update to the plan was quickly challenged to the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal, which, as a result of the legal challenge, extended the moratorium on development further. The updated plan, if it survives the planning appeal, would require new buildings to be set back from the sidewalk, mitigate the impact of new buildings on adjacent residential neighbourhoods and incorporate facets of new city policies, such as the climate emergency declaration and the Density by Design guidelines that were developed after the main street plan was approved. "We've put you in a very strong position to hold the line, if you want to, whereas in the past you were in a very weak position to hold the line," Toderian said. The updated main street plan would make six-storey buildings the norm, with the possibility of taller buildings closer to the intersections at either end of the Williamsville section of Princess Street. "This section of Princess Street also provides a unique setting for redevelopment as a main street running through and surrounded by established residential neighbourhoods, including the historic village of Williamsville, the broader Williamsville neighbourhood, Sunnyside to the south, and the near-campus area," a report to council late last year from Paige Agnew, the city's commissioner of community services, stated. "The surrounding neighbourhoods have an attractive, predominantly low-rise residential character. This presents many opportunities in terms of providing a variety of housing options for residents in the central urban area of the city," Agnew added. "It also poses some challenges, as these redevelopments, which provide much-needed density in the area, also begin to alter the long-standing relationship between the corridor and surrounding low-density residential uses."

The updated plan, once it is approved and comes into force, may need to do more than just address the planning aspects of redevelopment along that stretch of Princess Street. People lost trust with the city after taking part in the public input into the original main street plan, seeing the plan as it was first published and comparing it to what was actually built, Annette Burfoot of Building Kingston's Future said. "I would say a lot of people are disillusioned," Burfoot said. "They give up; they don't believe what the city says." A resident of Williamsville herself, Burfoot said she has noticed more traffic, and more parking problems, in her neighbourhood since redevelopment along Princess Street started. Ad hoc zoning decisions that don't follow the planning process "hollow out the democracy" and "make planning meaningless," she said. For those buildings already under construction, the artist Barb Carr said they, and their effect on the neighbourhood, is a work in progress. "I think it is great to have more people living in the area and to have the empty car lots filled up with buildings," Carr said. "It is more interesting to look at, from a visual point of view. Before it was mostly empty car lots, buildings that were in very bad shape or had been abandoned. There is a lot more to look at. Whether you feel favourably about what you are looking at is another thing." Missing are the people who will eventually live in those buildings and animate the area, although the art school may not be where it is for much longer.

With development all around it, the school's executive have begun looking for a new home. "We've started looking around because we see this is probably the direction things are going," she said. Ashie, too, said his car dealership may follow other dealerships to the suburbs, but for now, the visibility of being on Princess Street is worth staying. He, too, said the main street plan, while not perfect, has improved the area. "A lot of these are still under construction," he said of the new buildings. "By the time it is a finished product, it may look a little different from what I thought it was going to look like."

