Wolfe Island resident calls for paramedic service to be restored

Article content MARYSVILLE – A Wolfe Island resident is calling for Frontenac County to restore full time paramedic services on the island.

In an email to senior county staff and councillors, island resident Margaret Dochoda wrote that having paramedics based in Kingston respond to emergencies on the island has resulted in longer response times and exacerbated some of the challenges islanders already face. "After three years, it is time for Frontenac County to end this ill-advised adventure, and to once more fully staff an ambulance on Wolfe Island," Dochoda wrote. "Any 'savings' are out-weighed by costs to patients, ferry passengers, Wolfe Island businesses and residents, Ontario taxpayers, volunteer firefighters, and Frontenac Islands Township. "While clinics, home visits, conferences, etc. are valuable activities, they are second to paramedics' primary responsibility of responding to patients in their time of need." Dochoda's letter comes ahead of Wednesday morning's public meeting where county councillors are to hear budgetary requests and presentations from members of the public. Dochoda wrote that the decision to respond to emergencies on the island from the city has increased paramedic response time, caused more delays in ferry service. "When Frontenac County made the decision to save its money by responding to Wolfe Island emergencies with ambulances from Kingston rather than continuing to leave one staffed full-time on Wolfe Island, it externalized its costs to others," she wrote. "What have Wolfe Island patients suffered as a result of service delays in the three years since Frontenac County's cost-cutting measure?"

The delays in the ferry service, when the Wolfe Islander III has to either return to a dock or wait for an ambulance, has an economic impact on the island. "What is effect of additional delays and disruptions waiting for Kingston ambulances on mainland businesses' willingness to service the Island? On Island businesses' and residents' costs?" Dochoda wrote. "How many would-be visitors to Wolfe Island are discouraged by increased wait times and disrupted schedules of the publicly funded ferry related to reliance on Kingston ambulances? Dochoda also expressed concern about the costs the township may potentially have to cover to make up for lower paramedic service levels, including more responses by volunteer firefighters and the proposed purchase of a $182,000 rescue squad vehicle. In 2017, Frontenac County council was told ambulance calls on Wolfe Island – there are about 150 a year – cost almost $3,600 each. An ambulance response from Frontenac Paramedics' Robertsville station in North Frontenac, by comparison, cost about $1,800. Council was told the addition of a second ferry to the Wolfe Island route, tentatively scheduled for spring 2022, should make paramedic service from Kingston to the island more efficient. In a response to Dochoda's letter, Paramedic Chief Gale Chevalier wrote that paramedic service in Ontario is set up to provide a seamless system where the closest ambulance responds to an emergency call.

A collision in the summer near the Dawson Point dock required four ambulances to respond, including one from Leeds and Grenville County. "The paramedic station on Wolfe Island is scheduled for one day-time eight-hour shift each day of the year," Chevalier wrote. "This is supplemented by a 16-hour on-call period that is supported by the next closest response team, generally located in the City of Kingston. "In very rare instances, the Ornge air ambulance, overseen by the Province of Ontario, may be called upon to respond to Wolfe Island from their base in Ottawa," she wrote. "Paramedics on Wolfe Island are likewise part of the seamless Ontario-wide system and, in the event of an urgent situation, may be called upon to respond to calls in the City of Kingston." Paramedic service is always a top issue on Wolfe Island but Frontenac Islands Mayor Denis Doyle said the there is some "misinformation" being spread on social media and the paramedic situation is being "exaggerated." "There have been no cuts in the operational plans or budget, and as a matter of fact budgets have increased over the years for the Wolfe Isalnd Paramedic Station, and something like $1 million annual is budgeted to run this station," Doyle said. "By bullying or threatening those who are doing everything humanly possible to solve issues totally outside their control does more damage than good." Doyle said the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic have meant each paramedic call takes longer and, like may parts of the health care system, there is a shortage of trained paramedics, something Doyle said will take years to address.

"Believe me we wish there could be an ambulance vehicle and crew available whenever there is a call on the island but that is not possible in these times with the pandemic and shortage of trained paramedics, and we it can never be guaranteed. "Given our station on Wolfe Island gets about two or three calls per ambulance vehicle a week and the ones in the city likely average over 75 calls a week, if there are not enough paramedics to work all shifts the hard decision has to be made," he added."Do we take a Kingston vehicle off the road that day which will likely get upward to 10 calls that day, or the Wolfe Isalnd vehicle that has less than a 50 per cent chance of getting even one call."

