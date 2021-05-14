Woman charged by Kingston Police with murder, aggravated assault

Article content

Kingston Police have charged Laura Judge with the murder of one man on Wednesday and the aggravated assault of another on Thursday.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Bath Road at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday to check the welfare of the man who lived there. When they arrived, they found the man, Ryan Villeneuve, 41, dead in his home.

On Thursday morning at about 10:30 a.m., emergency services were called to the apartment building at 37 Cassidy St., where a man had been stabbed. The man had serious wounds and was taken to hospital. The attacker, identified by Kingston Police as Judge, fled the area.

She was found about two hours later on a property off Montreal Street and was charged with aggravated assault.

The major crime unit’s investigation then linked Judge to Villeneuve’s murder.

Judge has been remanded into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the Cassidy Street or Bath Road incidents is asked to contact Det. Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660, ext. 6338, or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca. Those with information can also contact Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660, ext. 6245, or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips may be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.