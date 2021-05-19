YGK Thrift seen as 'real opportunity' for local charity
A new thrift store is coming to downtown Kingston and all of its proceeds will go to the Almost Home non-profit.
“The idea of YGK Thrift is to send the funds that we generate to the charity, but we also hope to participate in the climate emergency that the city announced last year,” Sam MacLeod, fund development manager for Almost Home, said. “We hope it is a way to keep clothing out of the landfill and to provide low-cost clothing to people in the city.
“We hope to engage lots of different people, and we’re trying to make it as accessible as possible.”
Almost Home is a home in Kingston where families can stay while children are undergoing medical treatment. During the pandemic, it has been hosting three to four families at a time, and its normal capacity is 11 families. It currently receives no ongoing government financial support.
About a year ago, it decided to change that and developed the idea of opening a thrift store. After a number of studies, finding an appropriate space, a clothing drive and renovations, YGK Thrift will open at 165 Princess St. as soon as the provincial lockdown is over.
The store will occupy the former location of Chumleigh’s, which moved two storefronts north to where Overstocks was previously located.
Despite hosting annual fundraising events every year, such as a sponsored gala and golf tournament, the charity found it still needed more.
“We realized a couple of years ago that we needed to raise additional funds to meet the demands of our charity,” MacLeod said. “We wanted to do something that wouldn’t rely on sponsors and wouldn’t be event-based. Something that would always be there, always generating funds for us that would also fulfil a need in the city.”
Almost Home’s research found that Kingston has the least amount of thrift stores per capita in Ontario, MacLeod said.
“We looked at Guelph. It has the same population, the same student population, and roughly the same average income and it has double the amount of thrift stores,” MacLeod said. “So we thought there was a real opportunity.”
Despite rent being notoriously expensive downtown, MacLeod said the new landlord seemed to appreciate YGK Thrift is charity-based. The store employs a manager and a number of part-time positions and will also welcome volunteers. Those interested in donating to the store can do so once they’re open during business hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“There’s a huge market of people downtown who I think could benefit from thrift shopping,” MacLeod said. “There’s the student community with Queen’s (University). The thrifting community has changed a lot over the last 20, 30, 40 years, where it used to be something that was maybe not a great thing that people celebrated doing.
“Now it is something that is really cool and people want to participate in the green revolution and they want to see their clothing recycled and they’re really interested in finding some of those old, unique pieces or just accessing clothing at a low cost.”
Updates on the store’s opening and merchandise can be found via its Facebook and Instagram pages.
