Youth sailors wrap up Laser championships in Kingston

Elliot Ferguson
Aug 12, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Sailors compete in final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday.
Sailors compete in final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday. Photo by Elliot Ferguson /The Whig-Standard

About 160 youth sailors wrapped up the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday.

Sailors compete in final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday.
Sailors compete in final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday. Photo by Elliot Ferguson /Elliot Ferguson/Whig-Standard
Sailors compete in final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday.
Sailors compete in final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday. Photo by Elliot Ferguson /Elliot Ferguson/Whig-Standard
Sailors line up to launch their sailboats on the final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday.
Sailors line up to launch their sailboats on the final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday. Photo by Elliot Ferguson /Elliot Ferguson/Whig-Standard
Francis Charland of Quebec nears the finish during the final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday.
Francis Charland of Quebec nears the finish during the final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday. Photo by Elliot Ferguson /Elliot Ferguson/Whig-Standard
A sailor tries to right his capsized sailboat during the final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday.
A sailor tries to right his capsized sailboat during the final day of competition at the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday. Photo by Elliot Ferguson /Elliot Ferguson/Whig-Standard
Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers