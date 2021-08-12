Youth sailors wrap up Laser championships in Kingston
Article content
About 160 youth sailors wrapped up the Canadian Laser Youth Championships in ILCA 4-4.7 (Laser) and ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) as part of the CORK International Regatta in Kingston on Thursday.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Youth sailors wrap up Laser championships in Kingston Back to video
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.