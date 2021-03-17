





Article content Neither City of Kingston bylaw officers nor Kingston Police had issued a ticket under the special Section 22 class order as of St. Patrick’s Day afternoon. “So far we’ve had an excellent response from the community,” Kyle Compeau, manager of Licensing and Enforcement for the city, said at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. “We’ve had a very low volume of calls that have come in through bylaw enforcement, zero for social gatherings throughout the day. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Zero public health fines issued as of St. Patrick's Day afternoon Back to video “I think that’s a reflection that the community and students alike are responding to the Section 22 order that has been put in place and, at this time, adhering to it.” Kingston Police had issued about three tickets for those found with open alcohol and checked on a few gatherings by about 4:45 p.m., Sgt. Steve Koopman said. “Technically they weren’t in breach (of the Section 22 class order), so it’s been a good day in terms of not seeing the danger to the public and not having to lay any charges,” Koopman said. “It’s nice to keep our officers safe as well. We’re not having to wade into crowds of thousands of people with broken beer bottle glass and so forth, that we’re used to. …

Article content “I think there’s been a learning curve from last March to this March, seeing the seriousness of it.” Normally, St. Patrick’s Day festivities, especially around the University District, are close to a green-coloured spring homecoming in Kingston. Numerous unsanctioned parties filled with green-clad leprechauns would spill out onto the streets, forcing police to close them to vehicular traffic. On March 4, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore issued the Section 22 class order under the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act. It stated that between March 13 at midnight and March 21 at 11:59 p.m., there would be additional restrictions and extra fines to address possible St. Patrick’s Day gatherings. On Wednesday, he extended the order to continue until the end of April. While most of the restrictions under the order are on restaurants and bars, no gatherings, inside or outside, with five or more people from separate households are permitted. This past weekend, bylaw officer were called to a number of noise complaints and gatherings, one of which had more than 140 people in attendance. The gathering, which was hosted on Friday, hours before the Section 22 class order came into effect, is still being investigated. Another gathering on Saturday did result in bylaw issuing a court summons under the order. If convicted, the person who was issued the order could face a fine of $5,000.

Article content Because of the weekend’s festivities, there were extra bylaw officers on duty, Compeau said. “As we know, historically it can be pretty hectic,” Compeau said. “The focus for bylaw and Kingston Police is that we’re looking at social gatherings through the community. That’s our primary focus. But we’re also helping KFLA Public Health with their restrictions on businesses that they’ve imposed as well. “In both scenarios, there’s been no penalties or fines issued (yet).” Going into the overnight, both Kingston Police and bylaw said they would have extra officers on duty. Koopman said police received information that a large gathering was being planned for the evening, adding that officers have been given instruction to show little to no discretion while handing out public health-related tickets. “We will be laying charges. We’re not going with the simple fine, we’re going with the Part 1 summons (to court), which means up to $1,000,” Koopman said, adding that if a gathering is especially large, police could issue fines under the Reopening of Ontario Act, which can be up to $10,000. “We are in enforcement mode because of the fact that this is a public health safety risk. Dr. Moore feels strongly about it, Chief (Antje) McNeely agrees with it, and that has flowed down to our deployment. If we find people in violation of the Health Promotion action or the Reopening of Ontario Act, people can expect charges to be laid.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig •

