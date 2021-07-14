Local nurse wins fellowship from provincial association

KINGSTON – Daria Adèle Juüdi-Hope, a graduate of the Queen’s University nursing program in 2011 and recent chair for the local Health Providers Against Poverty Kingston, has been awarded the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario Hub Fellowship.

Article content

“Our recognition awards recognize individuals who make significant contributions to RNAO’s mandate of speaking out for nursing, speaking out for health,” the association stated in a news release.

The Hub fellowship offers a registered nurse or nurse practitioner “the opportunity to get in the thick of things with a one-week placement with RNAO CEO Doris Grinspun.”

Juüdi-Hope arrived in Canada as a refugee, and went on to completed high school, study biomedical biology at Laurentian University while perfecting her English, then joined the accelerated nursing program at Queen’s University, from which she graduated in 2011.

She has since earned a master’s degree in public health in 2020, and is involved in anti-poverty and vaccination research at Queen’s.

According to the award release, Juüdi-Hope knew she had a calling when, as a young child in eastern DR Congo, she witnessed an aunt die from what she understood, even then, as something from which no one should die.

The dedication of relief workers she witnessed in refugee camps made her vow to pay forward the compassion she received.

As an advocate for social justice, Juüdi-Hope lobbies governments on access to health care and on the appropriate treatment of people by healthcare providers. She currently participates in anti-poverty and vaccination research at Queen’s University.

The $2,000 for the fellowship comes courtesy of RNAO’s group home and auto insurance provider, Hub International Ontario Limited.