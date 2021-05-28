Local organizations share $232,000 in grants from community foundation

Article content

Twenty-five local organizations received a funding boost this week with the announcement Friday of the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area’s latest community grants.

A total of $232,000 was granted to charities for a variety of projects.

The grants cover all of the foundation’s fields of interest: arts and culture, children’s mental health, community development, education and literacy, environment, heritage preservation, health and social services, recreation and youth, a news release said.

“It’s our donors who make this granting possible,” Tina Bailey, executive director of the foundation, said. “The more we grow our endowment funds, the more sustained granting there will be.”

Some of the funded projects are for groups filling immediate needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging technology to better meet needs now and in the future, or investing in longer-term systemic change and projects that aim to increase access, diversity and inclusion, the release said.

“I’m also very pleased that this round we have invested over $50,000 in projects that will have a direct impact on building equity, diversity and inclusion in our community,” Bailey said.

“These granting decisions continue to provide local agencies in our community with a lifeline through the pandemic,” Julie Burch, grants committee chair for the foundation, said in a statement.