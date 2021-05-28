Local organizations share $232,000 in grants from community foundation
Twenty-five local organizations received a funding boost this week with the announcement Friday of the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area’s latest community grants.
A total of $232,000 was granted to charities for a variety of projects.
The grants cover all of the foundation’s fields of interest: arts and culture, children’s mental health, community development, education and literacy, environment, heritage preservation, health and social services, recreation and youth, a news release said.
“It’s our donors who make this granting possible,” Tina Bailey, executive director of the foundation, said. “The more we grow our endowment funds, the more sustained granting there will be.”
Some of the funded projects are for groups filling immediate needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging technology to better meet needs now and in the future, or investing in longer-term systemic change and projects that aim to increase access, diversity and inclusion, the release said.
“I’m also very pleased that this round we have invested over $50,000 in projects that will have a direct impact on building equity, diversity and inclusion in our community,” Bailey said.
“These granting decisions continue to provide local agencies in our community with a lifeline through the pandemic,” Julie Burch, grants committee chair for the foundation, said in a statement.
Funding for the grants, which occurs in the spring and fall, comes from the income produced by the foundation’s endowment funds, which have been established and built by local donors.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no in-person grants celebration, which the foundation usually holds.
Projects from this granting round will directly benefit more than 10,000 people, with thousands more affected indirectly, the release said.
The foundation, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, said all local charities are able to apply to its competitive grants program twice a year. The next application deadline is Sept. 15, 2021.
More details about the foundation’s Community Grants Program and the funded projects can be found at www.cfka.org.
Groups receiving funding:
- Cantabile Choirs, $5,000 for a virtual choir and orchestra collaboration.
- Kingston Arts Council, $7,302 for improving communications accessibility in Kingston’s arts sector
- Kingston School of Art, $4,700 for children’s summer art camps programming
- Theatre Kingston, $14,000 for the Theatre Kingston Fringe Festival
- The Mess Open Arts Studio, $6,162 for the studio.
- Kingston Community Health Centres, $25,000 for Pathways to Education for supporting youth mental health to foster educational success
- St. Lawrence Youth Association, $10,000 for specialized treatment program for youth
- Youth Diversion, $25,571 for enhanced youth justice supports
- Cycle Kingston Gear Up!, $1,743 for COVID-safe workstations
- Kingston Community Health Centres, $20,000 for Community Harvest FoodWrx
- Kingston Interfaith Community, $3,000 for working to build an inclusive and welcoming community charitable partner: Islamic Society of Kingston
- Frontier College, $10,000 for a free literacy programming for children and youth in Kingston
- Learning Disabilities Association of Kingston, $4,210 for an online outreach initiative
- Marine Museum of the Great Lakes at Kingston, $1,469 for Aqua Scope
- Cycle Kingston, $2,000 for supporting insurance and PPE costs
- Bereaved Families of Ontario, $1,650 for Kingston region for diversifying the BFO volunteer base
- Dawn House Services and Housing for Women, $10,000 for supportive housing program
- Queen’s University — Developmental Disabilities Consulting Program, $7,392 for developmental disability for group therapy for caregivers of those with development disabilities
- Sexual Assault Centre Kingston, $2,000 for examining equity factors in service access and delivery to black, people of color, and newcomer survivors
- Frontenac County Schools Museum, $3,330 for preserving and protecting Kingston’s educational heritage
- Kingston Indigenous Languages Nest; Ndoo-miijminaanin (Our Foods); Charitable partner: Loving Spoonful, $15,495
- Extend-A-Family Kingston, $10,000 for COVID-19 recovery
- Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area, $17,000 for neighbourhood-based blended summer programs
- KEYS Job Centre, $15,000 for New Horizons Leadership Group for newcomer youth
- YMCA of Eastern Ontario, $10,000 for subsidized program access
imacalpine@postmedia.com
twitter.com/IanMacAlpine