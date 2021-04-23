





Share this Story: Local Pakistani and Indian associations support travel ban

Local Pakistani and Indian associations support travel ban Supplied Photo

Article content The past-president of the Pakistan Canada Association of Kingston welcomes the travel ban from his native country and India due to COVID-19 concerns, but Zermaan Khan wonders why the ban didn’t come earlier and include more countries, such as Brazil. Khan said in an interview on Friday that all COVID-19 protocols to stop the spread in this country are necessary. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local Pakistani and Indian associations support travel ban Back to video “I think international traffic should have probably been more restricted earlier in the process,” Khan, a branch sales manager at Drake International in Kingston, said. “Some countries have done better in that regard. New Zealand, for example, did a full travel lockdown initially and have fared fairly well in retrospect.” Effective midnight on Friday, Canada banned incoming flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days as COVID-19 rates are surging there. Government officials also said passengers from the two countries are testing higher for COVID-19 than travellers from other countries.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Khan said the travel ban at this time may be more reactionary to the high rates in Pakistan and India. “I think we need stronger preventative measures in place. Hindsight is always 20/20 of course, but if they’re pivoting now and trying to make things happen, I think it’s OK,” he said. New strains are also more rampant in those countries with recent spikes. “It seems relevant you would want to restrict travel,” Khan Deepak Kumar, president of the India-Canada Association of Kingston, said the association supports any needed action taken by the government that will keep Canadians safe. But he’s concerned for Canadians who are now in India and can’t come home until the 30-day ban is over. “People were visiting family for an emergency or whatever it is, so I just wonder what the impact of this ban will be on those people,” Kumar, the director of marketing for New York Air Brake in Watertown, N.Y., said. “Those are Canadian residents and, in some cases, Canadian citizens, so if people are stuck there because of this ban they (the Canadian government) have to carefully evaluate the impact on those people and balance out the restrictions. “The ban can’t go forever.” Kumar said that over the next few weeks, the government can lessen the ban to allow Canadian citizens to return from India. “And maybe adding some additional measures for them to be properly screened,” he said. Or, he suggested having travellers quarantining for a few days in a government-approved hotel.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We know this (COVID-19) is not going away, so we have to look out for Canadian residents and citizens who might be stuck,” he said. Khan said the latest restrictions could result in some layer of prevention in Canada. “If we’ve already identified some of those strains visible here, then it’s already here,” he said. “I don’t know how much further ahead you’ll get from it.” Khan also wondered why a travel ban from Brazil is not in effect. “It should be a little more consistent, and if you’re going to shut down international travel, then shut down international travel,” he said. “At this point, based on how well we are not doing, restricting it carte blanche is a better response right now. “It might, but as far as our community is concerned, here in Kingston they (association members) have all been fairly vigilant, understanding and in full compliance with all the protocols that have been in play.” Khan said locally the group hasn’t held a single event since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020. He doesn’t believe the travel ban will cause a problem for anyone from Kingston wanting to travel to and from Pakistan. “It may have inconvenienced some people who may have had plans, but I’m not aware of people who had formal plans as such,” he said. “But I haven’t heard a single person voice overwhelming concern on the issue.” Khan said some of the 300 local members of the association are “extremely concerned” about the rates of COVID-19 and the spread of the variants in their home country.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Obviously, travelling all the way to Pakistan to go visit with family that’s not doing well or they’re ill or suffering from COVID, for example, that’s one thing, but even locally, and that’s not just us, all Canadians across the board are having to grieve in unfortunate circumstances,” he said. Khan said his family experienced the issue of not gathering to grieve an elder in his family who died in 2020. “Because of the COVID restrictions, we couldn’t gather with the family, we couldn’t grieve the way we normally do. … It’s troubling locally but even more so when you know there’s just nothing you can do to get overseas to be with loved ones at this time,” he said. Closer to home, Kahn said he appreciates the work of local first responders, medical staff, public health and government officials for keeping the local rates of COVID-19 low. “They’re out fighting the fight every single day.” imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston