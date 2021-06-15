





Article content The City of Kingston and the Township of Frontenac Islands are among 130 eastern Ontario communities getting a piece of the $22.2-million COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream pie, funded by the federal and provincial governments. The federal government is responsible for 80 per cent of the fund while the province is in for 20 per cent. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local post-pandemic projects get federal, provincial funding Back to video The announcement was made virtually on Tuesday morning. Kingston is receiving $1.8 million while Frontenac Islands is receiving $80,000. The money is being awarded to help municipalities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Community spaces, recreational centres and municipal buildings are at the heart of Canadian communities,” Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen said in a virtual announcement. “This is critical to our country’s recovery as we move forward and build our future. “We also do so making sure that we can build up so that our communities can come out of this pandemic stronger and more resilient than ever.”

Article content Also attending the announcement were Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson and Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford, who is also parliamentary assistant to Ontario Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott. “This funding will support upgrades to improve and protect important municipal buildings such as town centres and emergency and health-care facilities,” Crawford said. “Additional investments will rehabilitate recreation and community infrastructure across eastern Ontario and include local improvements to trails and pedestrian pathways.” In Kingston, the funding will go to the Rideaucrest Home long-term care facility to help improve building accessibility and resident safety by upgrading washrooms and elevators. “Funding will also support the replacement of play structures in four city parks, providing safe and reliable recreational infrastructure for years to come,” Gerretsen said. He said he’s delighted money is going to Rideaucrest. “One thing that we’ve learned from this pandemic is that those long-term care facilities that are owned by municipalities fared much better in terms of the COVID exposure and COVID death rates when compared to not-for-profit and for-profit institutions.” The Frontenac Islands projects that will receiving funding have yet to be announced. Paterson said the funding is a sign that there’s a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. He also said he has appreciated the investments in the city by the federal and provincial governments since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Article content “This has been a time like no other, and the supports I know for businesses, for social service agencies, for all sorts of facets of our community have just been so important to get us through the pandemic,” he said. “These investments are very important, and I think we’d all agree after the last year and a half the importance of investing in long-term care homes is critical. We’re proud of the work that’s happened at Rideaucrest and how we’ve been able to take care of our residents, but I think these additional dollars will really help us to do that much more.” As for funding for park equipment, Paterson said it’s important for children and families to get outside. “One thing we celebrate more than ever are those outdoor activities and being able to have spaces where families and kids can go to get outdoor activities in a safe environment that’s a key investment as well,” he said. Crawford said all levels of government, despite their party affiliations, have been co-operating over the past 18 months. “As a country, I think we’ve really come together through the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “Ontario is committed to supporting municipalities and communities during this unprecedented time.” “This comes, of course, at a time when access to safe activities has never been more important. As the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly highlighted, investments in the health and wellness of Ontarians is even more critical than ever.” Gerretsen said the funding is for projects that are ready to go.

Article content Paterson said he doesn’t have an exact timeline when work will begin, but it will be soon. “On the city’s end, our plan is to use those dollars as quickly as possible,” he said. “This is just as much about improving the infrastructure as it is getting our economy punching our way out of this recession that’s been created,” Gerretsen said. imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters. Photo by Elliot Ferguson / Elliot Ferguson/Whig-Standard

