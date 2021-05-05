





Article content Tourism Kingston is bringing back the Love Kingston Marketplace this spring, summer and fall in Springer Market Square and is seeking applications from Kingston businesses to sell pre-packaged food, non-alcoholic beverages and wares out of vendor stalls during non-farmers market times. The marketplace will have four pop-up vendor stalls that will be free for local businesses to use. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Love Kingston Marketplace back for another season Back to video The marketplace was created to help local businesses during frequent COVID-19 lockdown orders. Kate Lillicrap, the city’s project manager at the office of the chief administrative officer, said hours for the stalls will be extended this season. “It’s an opportunity for local businesses,” she said in an interview. “Primarily we’ll see downtown businesses occupying them to have an additional method for selling food, beverages and wares, particularly during this difficult time.” She said businesses can book the eight-foot-square stall or pop-up booth to operate on a daily, weekly, weekend-only or monthly basis or for the entire season.

Article content Some stalls will have access to electricity. Lillicrap said the hours are extended this season, which will start at the beginning of June or when the latest provincial lockdown is eased and will run through the month of November. Available times are Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and, on farmers market days, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. Vendors must follow all licensing rules, provide proof of insurance, which can be purchased through the city’s special events office, and public health guidance. City of Kingston The city also asks that vendors remove all products from the site each day as storage is not available, and provide advance notice if the business can’t make a reserved booking. Lillicrap said the stalls could be used by businesses that can’t open their bricks-and-mortar locations due to COVID-19 restrictions or as a second location for businesses allowed to stay open. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to provide another opportunity for businesses to expand their revenue during this difficult time,” Lillicrap said. The difference from last year, when stalls were loaned out to one business for the entire summer, this year the stalls can be shared, Lillicrap said. She said businesses that had the stalls last season had difficulty staffing them all the time. “We shifted the model this year to have a bit more flexibility for businesses, and they won’t have to commit to a whole season of leasing the stall,” she said.

For more information, go online to www.cityofkingston.ca/marketplace.

