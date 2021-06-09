Macdonald statue removed from Picton's Main Street

Margetson’s motion included, “That council direct staff to remove the sculpture “Holding Court” from Main Street and place it in a secure temporary storage facility while discussions, with a maximum time frame of March 31, 2022, be undertaken to consider a future public location to occur between the owner, the artist and include an invitation for input from Indigenous people.” it was an abrupt about face from council’s November, 2020 decision to keep the statue in place in front of the Picton Library after a working committee presented them with a recommendation to remove the statue then.

By 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the statue was gone, relocated to an undisclosed County facility. Coun. Brad Nieman cast the lone dissenting vote on the Ernie Margetson motion.

After a marathon Zoom session Monday evening – a session that included impassioned pleas from dozens of residents – Prince Edward County council voted overwhelmingly, 13-1, to remove the Ruth Abernathy sculpture depicting a young Macdonald’s first court case in Picton, to storage in a municipal facility until a permanent home can be selected.

Article content

In that vote, only Couns. Margetson and Kate McNaughton supported the committees recommendation.

Mayor Steve Ferguson called Monday’s meeting in response to the discovery of remains of 215 Indigenous children at a residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, stating in a media release, ‘A dialogue about the statue is necessary as it relates to public safety and the contractual obligations of the municipality.”

After a minute of silence to acknowledge the children, Ferguson said it was likely the most contentious issue he has seen during his terms on council.

The item under discussion this evening is familiar to everyone Members of council have received hundreds of emails, text messages and phone calls. I will suggest each one has been received and has received attention, been read and considered.

“I can’t recall any matter that has come before council that has so polarized our community and stirred such emotional responses,” he said. “There has been threatening and accusatory language over opposing viewpoints, there has been insults about members of council and staff.” Councillors heard from close to 40 people during the four-plus hour meeting, with most in favour of removing the statue.

Cheryl O’Brien called on council to remove the statue. She said the Truth and Reconciliation Commission showed Macdonald was a key player in the implementation of the residential school system.

“Macdonald presented the plan to the House of Commons in 1882 (stating) ‘when the school was on the reserve, the child lives with the parents who are savages and though he may learn to read and write he is still a savage, his habits and training and mode of thought are Indian – he is simply a savage who can read and write. It’s been strongly pressed upon myself as the head of the department that the India Children should be withdrawn as much as possible from the parental influence and the only way to do that is to put them in a central training and industrial school where they acquire the thoughts and mode of white men.'”Well I hope not because the thoughts and modes that John A. Macdonald implemented is violence and starvation as a method of controlling and removing Indigenous population. Mostly to push forward the railroad. Think of what a different country we would have now if that had not happened. But it did and now the band-aid has been ripped off for the world to see and now they see us having a public meeting to discuss if this sculpture should remain up or not. Any argument to leave it up for teaching purposes or some misplaced piece of history is misguided and insensitive.”