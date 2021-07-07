Macdonald working group reworking terms

The working group met Wednesday to discuss recent updates and plans moving forward, following the city’s decision to remove the statue in response to community concerns over Macdonald’s abuses towards Indigenous communities, and specifically his leadership in the residential school system.

There were two major news items on Wednesday’s agenda, including the removal of the statue pedestal from City Park, which was announced by the city on Monday.

The group also discussed plans to relocate the statue to Cataraqui Cemetery, where Macdonald is buried, and potential consultation on what this relocation will look like. The plan to relocate the statue was passed by council without consultation from the cemetery board or Indigenous communities, and is thus pending approval. The cemetery board has been adamant that Indigenous communities must be consulted on the relocation, and will be centred in the reinstallation process if the move is approved.

In light of the removal of the statue from City Park, much of Wednesday’s meeting was focused on reconsidering the terms of the working group and considering how Macdonald’s legacy can be communicated throughout Kingston.

Much of the discussion focused on the rewording of plaques throughout the community and the development of additional media to support a more contextualized understanding of Macdonald’s history and his role in colonial genocide.

One suggestion included the addition of QR codes to link interested parties to a website that would provide detailed context beyond what would be available on the plaque.

Moving forward, the group is starting to consider the methodology to develop plaque text, including the research, consultation, writing, editing and deliberation. At this point, the group is behind the initially agreed-upon deadline, as there have been many changes to the process in the past month.