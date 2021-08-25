Masks and assigned seating continue on local school buses
KINGSTON – As most students prepare to return to the classroom next month, Triboard Transportation is expecting more children on the bus when school resumes in September.
“Quite a few students are opting back in for transportation (this fall),” Gord Taylor, Triboard Transportation CEO said in a phone interview. “Many of them stayed out for the year, for the extent that we had a year last year. We’re seeing a lot of applications for students to be reinstated in transportation so there is generally more confidence about the year that’s coming than the year that was.”
The first day of school for the 2021-2022 year is Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Triboard Transportation helps 30,000 students get to and from school at the Limestone District School Board, Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board and the Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board.
“We’re rapidly getting to the point of if (families) haven’t requested transportation for September 7, it will have to be after that,” Taylor said. “We have been working all summer and have moved many hundreds of new applicants and returnees into the summer months so we can get them placed on buses. I would think by the end of the second week of school we will have most regular transportation students back on their buses.”
The COVID-19 protocols students and families became familiar with in June will continue.
They include completing a self-screening before riding the bus, riding in assigned seating (for contact tracing), no extra stops or passengers and wearing a mask for the entire ride.
“Masks are still required for (students in) Grade 1 through 12 and recommended for Kindergarten, and of course drivers and adult monitors will be masked as well, unless it’s medically impossible,” Taylor said. “The one change I see this year is that (the province) is requiring medical masks, rather than customized masks or bandanas or something that might have been worn. This will include everyone in education, but my world is in the bus.”
As well, all the cleaning and sanitization protocols from last year will still be in place for the buses.
“We expect that many, many of the people, a high percentage of people in the bus business will be double vaccinated and those who aren’t will have certain protocols they’ll need to go through,” Taylor said. “The bus companies have managed through a province-wide or a national driver shortage but they seem to be in reasonable shape for this September with adequate drivers trained and ready to go.”
All drivers, adult monitors, and students must self-screen every day.
“We found last year that the bus was not a vector for the spread of COVID virus,” Taylor said. “The average ride time is, believe it or not, is right around 20 minutes so many students fall under the 15-minute threshold where (public health) don’t even contact trace.”
When it comes to the school bus drivers getting back on the road, Taylor is hearing that they’re excited to see the students and get back to work.
“There’s a resounding want or need to get back to doing the bus runs every day,” Taylor said. “They want to be back. This is what they do. Most of them enjoy students and enjoy what they do. They’re professional drivers and want to drive so there’s a great appetite to get back at it again. We probably have 700-800 drivers, monitors, staff that work for the 630 odd buses.”
