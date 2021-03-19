Minimum age for vaccination lowered to 75 in Kingston region

Article content

Kingston and area residents who are 75 years old and older can start booking their vaccination appointments as of Monday, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health announced Friday morning.

Previously, residents had to be 80 years old to book an appointment. In a news release, public health noted that 53 per cent of those aged 80 or higher in KFL&A had received their first dose.

To book an appointment online, go to www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine. If you need help booking an appointment or still have a red-and-white health card, call 1-888-999-6488. If you don’t have a health card, address or phone number, call 343-477-0172.

The Ontario government, read the same news release, is also expanding its pharmacy program. The program initially targeted people between 60 and 64 years old, but, with 53 per cent of residents in that age range now having received their first dose, it is now accepting people older than 65.

There are several pharmacies that still have appointments available, according to KFL&A Public Health. A list of those pharmacies can be found at covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

Those who do book appointments should not arrive more than five minutes ahead of time and should observe physical distancing rules while waiting in line. Those with appointments will be required to show their health card. A short-sleeved shirt should be worn, as should a face covering.

