More doses of Pfizer vaccine coming this way next month, Moore says

The Kingston region will receive more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech next month, the local public health medical officer of health revealed Tuesday, which could result in close to half of the adult population being vaccinated by the end of May. Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington will see its shipments bumped up from 4,800 doses per week to 5,850 per week for the first two weeks of May, then up to 9,380 doses per week for the latter half of the month, Moore explained during a media call Tuesday. Currently, 40 per cent of those 16 years of age and older in KFL&A have received at least their first dose. "Given that we're already at 40 per cent, this will get us to almost 50 per cent-plus of our adult population immunized," said Moore, who's hopeful the increased shipments continues into June. "It's well (in) the right direction from our vantage point." While some Pfizer doses have been redirected to COVID-19 "hot spots," the numbers he offered Tuesday are "baseline guarantees," he said. The increase in Pfizer is good news, he said, particularly since the shipment of other vaccines is uncertain. "It's unknown for the AstraZeneca and the J&J (Johnson & Johnson) product how much we'll have heading in for the rest of April and May, and we await any further notification from the ministry regarding to those two products," Moore said.

There will be some Moderna vaccine arriving, but it "will be a smaller shipment and many of those will be used for second doses of individuals who are high risk." There have been news reports that the Ontario government is mulling how to roll out the Pfizer vaccine through its pharmacy program — which recently dropped its minimum age to 40 — a program that has been relying upon the AstraZeneca vaccine up until now. "I must say that the supply of AstraZeneca is getting less and less, and we don't know when there will be a renewed availability of AstraZeneca in our community," Moore said. "We're working very closely with our pharmacy partners to understand how much is left in their fridges." The province provides vaccines directly to the pharmacies, as it does with flu vaccines, so even if pharmacies are given Pfizer doses, it won't affect KFL&A Public Health's supply in May, Moore noted. "There may be additional supply to pharmacies in the near future, but we're just not clear on how many doses of Pfizer they could potentially give to pharmacies," he said, "but I know that's on the radar of government to include them in the Pfizer distribution network as well." If Pfizer doesn't end up being used in the pharmacy program, Moore believes it will raise the minimum age to match that of the mass vaccination clinics. Those clinics currently accept only people 60 years of age and older, but that could change before long. "I do anticipate our age group being dropped over time, and the ministry will tell us when that will happen, and that could be in the next week or so," Moore said.

In this region, more than 89,000 doses have been administered, with 97 per cent of people over 80 years of age having received at least their first dose, followed by 91 per cent of the 75 to 79 category, 77 per cent of those between 70 and 75, 65 per cent between 65 and 70, and 74 per cent of those over 60 but under 65. Ideally, Moore would like to see primary care physicians take on a greater role in the vaccination strategy. "We'll be working with our primary care partners who traditionally have worked out of the Memorial (Centre) arena and training them to use the Pfizer product," he said. "Many of them have a pharmacist or pharmacist technician that works with them. So that partnership is going forward." Primary care providers could be used for administering second doses as well as answering questions and concerns about the vaccines. "I think (the) primary care model is the perfect model, and traditionally for influenza they provide 70 per cent of the vaccine, pharmacies 25 per cent and we provide only five per cent," Moore explained. "And that's been completely inverted for the COVID response." He's hopeful "all the vaccine products will be available in primary care physicians' offices as well as pharmacies" by fall, "and we'll be able to slowly close the mass immunization clinics." Child-care workers at licensed settings up next Up next on the vaccination eligibility list will be child-care workers employed at licensed settings, Moore said Tuesday. Employers will provide employees with documentation, and the licence number will be required to register for a vaccination through the province's website.

In the coming weeks, child-care workers in unlicensed settings will also be eligible to be vaccinated. The program will also move on from people with higher-risk medical conditions, such as cancer, to those considered "high risk." "There are other high-risk medical conditions that we're trying to provide immunization for, and that's working well with our Kingston Health Sciences Centre and Kingston Community Health Centre immunization centres," he said. Queen's outbreak doesn't pose risk The recent outbreak at a pair of Queen's University residences doesn't pose a risk to the community, Moore said. "We had another positive this morning, but on the good news side, the residences were naturally emptying out because once you finish your last exam, you have to be out of residence within 24 hours," Moore said. "So there were less people that could have been infected in the end, and we certainly are near the end of the exam period." There are 10 positive cases, he said, with about 100 contacts to trace. The infected students "are in a special isolation area residence," Moore said. Child from Amherstview Daycare tests positive One child who attends Amherstview Daycare has tested positive for COVID-19, but it isn't considered an outbreak just yet. The 34 children and seven staff are undergoing testing and awaiting results. "Any additional positive that we can link to the exposure at the daycare," Moore said, "we would call it an outbreak."

Breakwater Park reopens Even though it may not look like it at first blush, Breakwater Park reopened to the public on Tuesday. "The fence will stay up, but it will be open for people to walk through," Moore said Tuesday. "They're leaving the fence up just in case there's any issues associated with it. I do anticipate the fence eventually coming down completely in the coming week or so." Public health has been in regular contact with city officials about the stretch of waterfront along King Street, Moore said. "I'm very happy to see the park reopen. I absolutely want to encourage our community to get out, to walk, hike, bike, enjoy the spring air," he said. "Hopefully the mayflies will settle down."

