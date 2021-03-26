More government support for massive KHSC redevelopment project







After the Ontario government's budget was announced earlier this week, Conservative MPP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington Daryl Kramp added a footnote at the bottom of a news release regarding added funding for the redevelopment at the Kingston General Hospital site of Kingston Health Sciences Centre. "Our major regional hospital next door, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, will have its historic redevelopment project funded, which will result in 80 new in-patient beds, improved access to hip/knee replacement surgeries, reduced emergency room wait times, additional cardiac surgery capacity and greater access to mental health and addictions services." The announcement adds to the commitment made by the former Liberal government in 2017 to spend "hundreds of millions of dollars" on the redevelopment of Kingston Health Sciences Centre. The original project was to include the construction of an eight-storey building at KGH along with upgrades to the emergency department, operating rooms, clinical labs and in-patient units, neonatal intensive care unit and labour and delivery suites.

Article content With the added funding from the current government, Dr. David Pichora, president and CEO of Kingston Health Sciences Centre, said the project will be expanded from the 2017 announcement. “It’s the same project, but it’s bigger now,” Pichora said in an interview on Friday. The projected cost of the project may be between $500 million and $1 billion. “Initially there were no new beds, and subsequent work with the ministry and our team resulted in the ministry deciding that when they did their projections into the future, they saw a need for growth, so as a consequence, there was a revision to the plan a couple of years ago to add two floors of medical surgical-type in-patient beds in-patient beds and two floors of shelved-in space to allow for future options,” Pichora said. The new tower was to be eight storeys high, but its height has been increased to 12. In addition to modernizing and increasing capacity in the emergency department and ICUs, labour and delivery and neonatal intensive care, a new lab, pharmacy and a data centre will be constructed. “The new emergency department is going be much bigger, like double the footprint, and the operating rooms will all be bigger to allow for the kinds of work that will be done in the future,” Pichora said. SunMedia “Our neonatal intensive care is far too cramped and needs a lot more space, including private room equivalents for NICU.” Pichora said that after the ministry studied the area’s population potential and wanted to eliminate hallway medicine, it suggested KHSC add more beds.

Article content “We said, ‘We think you’re right.’ What exactly it will look like will depend on the winning design bid in the future,” he said. Pichora added that the trend in modern medicine is to have more private rooms, so part of the project will convert multi-bed rooms to private rooms. Pichora doesn’t know any timelines yet for when demolition of hospital areas or construction may begin, or a completion date. “We’re well into the planning phase, and we have a consulting company working with our teams to do the next round of planning,” he said. Part of the planning process will be to create a document with the project’s specifications, he said. “That would then go back to the government to go out to the market.” Bids will then be considered, based on architectural, financing and construction components, Pichora said. “We’re hoping for this planning specifications document work to be completed in the fall,” he said. The tendering portion of the project will take about a year. Pichora said the project modernizes care and adds capacity. “It’ll help to fend off hallway health care in the future, and it sets us up to be able to deliver the complex and tracheary levels that we do not just for Kingston but the southeast of Ontario and sometimes beyond that,” he said. “The ministry has also recognized our bed challenges. We’ve also added beds at Hotel Dieu Hospital this year as part of the response to COVID. “That’s one more example of a very positive relationship with the ministry and with government. They’ve tried really hard to improve our resilience and our capacity for COVID and looking beyond COVID.” With a file from Elliot Ferguson imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

