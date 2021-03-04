More vaccine help may be on the way, Moore says
Just as AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved, a fourth vaccine may be on the way.
“We’ve heard the J&J (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine may be approved in the next couple of days, and that’s an exciting opportunity to be able to provide vaccine to our primary care partners as well,” Moore explained.
The new vaccine will give public health some options.
“I’m just so happy that we’re going to have four products pretty soon,” Moore said Thursday.
“There’ll be some that will be best delivered by our primary care providers, some that will be best delivered in a pharmacy setting, and then for the mass immunization clinics, we’ll probably keep the Pfizer product, given that it needs a little additional preparation and has to be stored still at -80 C.”
Moore said there should be a dramatic increase in vaccine supply by April.