Move to yellow status likely, Moore says
It’s likely the Kingston region’s community status will move from prevent, or green, to protect, or yellow, in the coming days, the local medical officer of health believes.
With 19 new cases reported Thursday afternoon, the average case count jumped from 17.8 per 100,000 people in the morning to 24.9 per 100,000.
A region moves to yellow, which comes with greater restrictions, when there are between 10 and 24.9 cases per 100,000, and the test-positivity rate is between 0.5 and 1.2 per cent. Kingston now tests positive 0.67 per cent of the time, Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday.
“We rapidly have accelerated from green to yellow (numbers),” Moore said during a news conference call on Thursday.
“From a numbers vantage point, we are touching or in the orange zone. The context, though, that’s important is that we have not had any impact on the health-care system to date. There’s no one admitted in the hospital, there’s no one in the intensive care unit, which is great.”
A change in level, which is decided by the province, is typically announced on a Friday and begins the following Monday.
A move to yellow, which is decided by the province, would bring greater restrictions to the region. For example, licensed establishments wouldn’t be able to serve alcohol after 11 p.m.
Monday is also the day a revised Section 22 class order takes effect until April 30. It caps the number of people who can gather indoors and outdoors at five, and that takes precedence over the numbers allowed under yellow status. Yellow status also allows dancing and singing, including karaoke, but they are forbidden under the revised class order.